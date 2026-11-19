New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) The government is set to organise the ‘SVANidhi Samman Awards 2026’ on Friday at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre here, to strengthen street vendors’ livelihoods and boost financial inclusion, an official statement said on Thursday.

The Department of Urban Development, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), will organise the event. The awards will be conferred by Manohar Lal, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, in the presence of Tokhan Sahu, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs.

Featuring 52 awards and 5 special recognitions, the event will honour the outstanding contributions of States/UTs, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), Lending Institutions and partner organisations in strengthening street vendors’ livelihoods and advancing financial inclusion, digital adoption and social security.

Around 600 participants, representing various stakeholders associated with the Scheme, are expected to attend the event, according to an official statement.

Since its launch on June 1, 2020, PM SVANidhi has enabled around 81 lakh street vendors to access over 1.21 crore loans amounting to approximately Rs 20,000 crore.

In August 2025, the government restructured the scheme and extended its implementation up to March 2030, introducing key reforms to expand its reach and deepen financial inclusion.

These include enhanced loan amounts across all three loan tranches to meet the evolving credit requirements of street vendors; introduction of a UPI-linked RuPay Credit Card with a credit limit of up to Rs 30,000 for eligible beneficiaries who have repaid their second loan tranche; and expansion of geographical coverage beyond statutory towns to include Census Towns and peri-urban areas.

Beyond credit support, the Scheme promotes the holistic socio-economic development of street vendor families through SVANidhi se Samriddhi.

Socio-economic profiling of over 52 lakh beneficiary families has been completed, resulting in more than 1.62 crore sanctions under eight Central Government welfare schemes.

--IANS

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