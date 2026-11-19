Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Florence Pugh has hit back at online speculation about her physical appearance, strongly denying claims that she has used Ozempic or undergone cosmetic surgery.

In a strongly worded Instagram post, Pugh opened up about the disturbing scrutiny of her face and body, revealing that her transformation came from prioritising her mental and physical well-being, building muscle and adopting a healthier lifestyle.

She also urged people to be more mindful of how they comment on others' appearances, calling for greater kindness amid changing beauty standards.

Pugh said: “I find it so stressful waking up and having thousands of people talking about you and your body in ways that you can't even comprehend. I'm aware that the culture on socials currently is very interested in talking about people's surgery and Ozempic changes. It's clearly a part of our time right now, that there's this frenzy of people picking apart what's truth and what's fake.”

She added: “I woke up the other morning and quite a lot of you were discussing my face and body in such a disturbing way. I learnt online that I had been on Ozempic? I learnt that I'd had upper bleph? Lower bleph? Filler? Face lipo? Buccal fat remover? Chin surgery? Nose surgery?! What the fucking hell guys, I didn't even know that one person COULD get all of these things done over night if they wanted to? Yes I'm disturbed. For women who now think that I'm someone I'm not. For having my body dissected and pointed at again.”

The actress said she has spent my whole career defending and protecting bodies that just grow the way they grow.

“I was subjected to fat shaming in the business from the moment I started and I have loved every time I get to tell someone to fuck off when they are being inappropriate about my weight, and I'm not changing that now just because you've all said so.I think it's important to remember, you're still picking my body apart and that's the first thing you wanted to do.”

She categorically said she has never taken ozempic or undergone any surgery.

“I have never been on Ozempic. I have NEVER done any face surgery. And don't EVER say that I didn't make my own nose, I've always had that beautiful ski slope. Even as a baby!

Here's the truth, I turned 30 and my New Year's resolution was to change my relationship with alcohol, and to be able to do at least one pull-up in the gym.”

Pugh went on to share: “It's funny to see you all use reference images from times where I was really mentally unhappy and abusing my body and put it next to the image from the Governors Awards the other night where I am happy and truly respecting my body."

"For the first time in my ENTIRE career, I have had the opportunity to be rested, to sleep, to wake up and work out and to eat regularly and healthily. I've WANTED to move my body and not take it for granted. Guess how much weight I've lost in all of that? 2 pounds. Because the thing that's most important to me and my trainer is muscle.”

She wants people to understand that her physical transformation is the result of strength training, better lifestyle habits and improved mental health, not Ozempic or cosmetic surgery. Her goal is to feel strong, healthy and happy in her body rather than simply look thinner.

“I think it's the most important thing a woman can do. Build muscle and be strong. I can now do six pull-ups and lift 110kg. Which I'm sure to many of you isn't a lot, but to me?! It's everything. I've worked so hard to clean my head and clean my body because I don't want to allow space for negativity in my mind to grow. I'm looking after myself, and that's literally it.”

Pugh has opened up about the persistent body shaming she has faced throughout her career, revealing that she has routinely received hurtful comments about her weight and appearance. The actress said she has been criticised for embracing her body, wearing outfits that show her midriff and even urged to take Ozempic.

She added: “I'm asking us all to just be mindful. We are all real people, living real lives. Earlier this year I sued a few publications because they had bought AI pictures of me getting injectables into my face and published them as real images. I was fucking horrified.”

“Claiming in the article that I was telling my fans and followers on my Instagram account to get Botox and lip fillers. They lied to sell their story. But it damaged me. Do not tarnish my reputation in that way.”

Pugh had urged people to be kinder to themselves and others, calling attention to the growing pressure to keep up with constantly changing beauty standards.

“I want everyone to know, I understand that we are in a warped part of image history right now, with beauty standards changing, getting harder and harder to keep up with. But please be gentle to yourselves and others when you go in on people's physical appearance.”

Florence Pugh has called for self-reflection among those who engage in body shaming, urging people to question why they feel the need to dissect and criticise others' physical appearances.

The actress said such behaviour could stem from deeper insecurities and stressed that changing the culture of online scrutiny was a shared responsibility between public figures and audiences. She added that while she was not angry with individuals, she was upset with the larger situation that continues to perpetuate such negativity.

“Let's use this as a moment of self-reflection. If you were one of those people that have the instinct to pull apart bodies, I think let's start with asking yourself why? And what you get from it? And it's okay to admit to yourself that it comes from something deeper. I'm not angry at you, I'm angry at the situation that's being projected on to us. It feels inescapable, but part of changing the tide is on you as much as us in the public eye.”

--IANS

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