Movie: Kaali Kheti, Director: Haris Imtiyaz Khan, Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar, Neha Sargam, Shaji Chaudhary, Virendra Saxena, Runtime: 1 Hour 49 Minutes, Release: Theatres Rating: ****(4/5)

Bollywood horror has often been trapped in a familiar formula of jump scares, loud background music and predictable supernatural twists. But Kaali Kheti dares to step away from that comfort zone. It doesn’t just attempt to frighten you; it slowly pulls you into a disturbing world where the atmosphere, mystery and characters become equally unsettling. And that is precisely what makes this film an interesting cinematic experience.

Directed by 25-year-old debutant Haris Imtiyaz Khan, Kaali Kheti is a rural horror drama that blends mystery, suspense and supernatural elements into a story that feels different from the usual horror films coming out of Bollywood.

The story follows Rohit (Sharad Kelkar), who lives in a village with his wife Radha (Neha Sargam) and their young son Raju (Spandan). He invites his father Kishan (Jackie Shroff) to the village, but what initially appears to be a straightforward family story soon takes a strange and unsettling turn. Rohit’s fascination with a new farming technique, along with the peculiar happenings around him, gradually raises questions that the film answers in its own intriguing way.

The film’s narrative is its biggest strength. Rather than spoon-feeding the audience or revealing its cards too early, Kaali Kheti patiently builds an atmosphere of dread. The mystery surrounding the characters and their circumstances keeps you invested, making it difficult to predict where the story is heading. Going into the film without knowing much about the plot is highly recommended.

Jackie Shroff delivers a terrific performance and emerges as the film’s biggest highlight. There is a certain vulnerability, unpredictability and intensity in his portrayal that adds depth to the narrative. He effortlessly commands the screen, and his character becomes one of the most memorable aspects of the film.

Sharad Kelkar, meanwhile, is impressive in a role that demands restraint. He understands the tone of the film and never goes overboard with his performance. Neha Sargam adds emotional depth to the story, while Shaji Chaudhary and Virendra Saxena lend strong support. Young Spandan is also sincere and adds warmth to the family dynamic.

But the real revelation is Haris Imtiyaz Khan. Handling direction, screenplay and dialogues, the young filmmaker demonstrates an impressive understanding of visual storytelling and atmospheric horror. For a debutant, the confidence with which he constructs the narrative and maintains the film’s eerie tone is genuinely commendable. Kaali Kheti feels like the work of someone who isn’t afraid to experiment and has a clear cinematic vision.

On the technical front, the film scores well too. The cinematography makes excellent use of the rural landscape, turning familiar surroundings into unsettling spaces. The background score and sound design are particularly effective, adding tension to scenes without relying excessively on conventional horror tricks. The visual effects are surprisingly convincing and work well within the film’s scale. The technical team deserves credit for creating an immersive world.

The only drawback is the pacing. Certain portions could have been shortened, and a tighter edit would have made the overall experience even more impactful. Despite that, the film manages to hold your attention through its storytelling and atmosphere.

Kaali Kheti is not your routine Bollywood horror film. It is an atmospheric, ambitious and genuinely unsettling attempt at doing something different. Jackie Shroff’s performance, Sharad Kelkar’s restraint and Haris Imtiyaz Khan’s confident debut make it worth watching.

Verdict: 4/5 stars. If you’re tired of formula-driven horror and want a film that builds its scares through mystery, atmosphere and storytelling, Kaali Kheti is worth experiencing on the big screen.