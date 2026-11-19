Washington, Nov 19 (IANS) US Congresswoman-elect Pia Dandiya told young Indian American girls there was "no limit" to what they could accomplish, delivering a message of opportunity and pride in their heritage at her first public appearance at an Indian American event since her electoral victory.

Addressing the Diwali celebration on Capitol Hill on Wednesday (local time), the Florida Democrat thanked the community for helping her reach Congress and said she hoped her journey would encourage the next generation.

"I'm so thrilled and grateful to be here and hope to show all of our young Indian American girls that there is no limit to what you can accomplish in this amazing country," she said.

Dandiya defeated Republican Casey Askar in Florida's 22nd Congressional District in the November 3 election. She will take office when the new Congress convenes in January.

At the Hart Senate Office Building, she joined lawmakers, diplomats and community representatives for an evening of speeches and ceremonial lamp-lighting.

Wearing a light blue jacket, Dandiya stood at a lectern against a backdrop decorated with colourful diyas and greeted the gathering: "Happy Diwali, everyone."

She immediately encouraged a livelier response.

"We can do better than that. Happy Diwali, everyone," she said, before adding: "That's more like it."

Dandiya spoke of the significance of becoming the first South Asian American elected to represent Florida in Congress, but directed much of her brief address toward the opportunities she wanted her election to represent for others.

"Thank you to all of you in this room for all of your support and encouragement in helping me get here," she said.

Her message linked political participation with a sense of belonging that did not require leaving one's heritage behind.

"We are in such a critical moment as a country," she said.

Dandiya called for working together to advance the community's legacy in the United States and build a country "where you come from is something you're just as proud of as where you are going."

She thanked BAPS, Indian American Impact and the AAPI Victory Fund for their support.

"It is organisations like these that help lift up voices like mine," she said.

"I'm so thrilled, and I really hope to make you proud."

Born and raised in Palm Beach County to parents from India, Dandiya began her career as a teacher and became a high school principal, according to her campaign biography.

She later served as a White House fellow, working at the Domestic Policy Council and the Department of Education under Democratic and Republican administrations, before taking on public-sector work at Apple.

The celebration also offered a ceremonial welcome to the incoming lawmaker. Wearing a garland of red, yellow and white flowers, Dandiya joined Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan to light a tall brass lamp topped with a peacock figure.

Rep. Grace Meng of New York, chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, welcomed Dandiya among the incoming members who would expand Indian American representation in Congress.

The event was hosted by BAPS Public Affairs and the Asian American Hotel Owners Association. Co-sponsors were the Hindu American Foundation, the Federation of Jain Associations in North America, Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, the US Indian Community Foundation, the Art of Living and Sikhs of America, with support from the Hindu Jewish Coalition of America, the Indian American Relations Council and National India Hub.

--IANS

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