Shaad Randhawa on Harshvardhan Rane: A secure actor who’s a complete team player

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actor Shaad Randhawa, who starred alongside Harshvardhan Rane in their latest release “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat,” has heaped praise on his co-star calling him a “secure” and a “complete team player.”

Shaad shared, “Harsh is an extremely talented, secure actor who’s a complete team player. Working with him has been an enriching experience. Besides being a great actor, he’s also a psychology major — he was studying for his exams even while shooting the film! After rehearsals, he’d go back to study during breaks. I’ve learnt so much from him — his work ethic, discipline, and passion for whatever he does. He’s also a wildlife photographer!”

Shaad’s camaraderie with Harsh is something that has beautifully translated into their scenes in Milap Zaveri’s romantic drama.

“It was Harsh’s suggestion to Milap to add a couple of scenes to Sawant’s character, as he felt it would be for the betterment of the film. That’s the kind of co-actor he is — generous, secure, and deeply involved,” Shaad added.

Directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Anshul Garg with Raghav Sharma as co-producer, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles. The film is a tale of love, obsession, and heartbreak.

It also stars Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan and Rajesh Khera. The film follows the story of a powerful politician who falls for a strong-willed superstar, their passionate romance quickly spirals into a dangerous game of obsession, pride and heartbreak.

Shaad started his career with the film Woh Lamhe as Nikhil Rai. After that he played roles in Awarapan, Dhoom Dadakaa, Rokkk and Aashiqui 2. Shashi Ranjan's Dhoom Dadakka was Shaad's first film where he played the lead role. Shaad made his TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's Chandrakanta, where he played the role of Swayam.

--IANS

dc/