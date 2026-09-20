India, Sri Lanka reaffirm maritime partnership with SLINEX 26

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) India and Sri Lanka reaffirmed the enduring maritime partnership and shared commitment to a secure Indian Ocean Region (IOR) with the bilateral exercise SLINEX26 in Visakhapatnam, the spokesperson of the Indian Navy said on Sunday.

"Sri Lanka Naval Ship Sindurala arrived at Visakhapatnam for the 13th edition of the bilateral exercise SLINEX26, scheduled from 17–21 Sep 26. SLINEX26 reaffirms the enduring India-Sri Lanka maritime partnership and shared commitment to a secure Indian Ocean Region," the Spokesperson stated on X.

The exercise began with the Harbour Phase, followed by the Sea Phase.

According to the Ministry of Defence, INS Kavaratti, an indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette, and INS Jyoti, the Fleet Tanker, will participate from the Indian Navy. At the same time, SLNS Sindurala represents the Sri Lanka Navy.

“Conceptualised in 2005, SLINEX has evolved into an important forum for fostering maritime cooperation, interoperability and mutual understanding between the two Navies,” said the Ministry.

The Harbour Phase, conducted under the aegis of the Eastern Naval Command, commenced with an opening ceremony and reception onboard INS Kavaratti for the visiting crew of SLNS Sindurala.

“The phase includes professional interactions, cross-deck visits, sharing of best practices, Yoga, sports and cultural activities. The subsequent Sea Phase will focus on enhancing operational synergy and interoperability through coordinated activities at sea,” noted the Ministry.

“Aligned with India’s vision of MAHASAGAR, SLINEX-26 reinforces India’s commitment to a secure, stable and inclusive maritime environment and further consolidates the enduring maritime partnership between India and Sri Lanka,” it added.

Earlier in September, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Udaygiri arrived in Sri Lanka's Colombo for a three-day operational visit, aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation between the two nations.

The ship's visit coincides with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Sri Lanka. The Indian Navy said INS Udaygiri's visit underscores India's unwavering commitment to realising the vision of MAHASAGAR.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy Spokesperson wrote, "Indigenously constructed multi-role stealth frigate INS Udaygiri arrived at Colombo, Sri Lanka, for a three-day operational visit from 08–11 Sep 26. The ship’s visit coincides with the landmark visit of Hon’ble Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh, who also attended a deck reception onboard INS Udaygiri."

"The engagements aim to strengthen maritime cooperation through Mobile Training Teams, experience sharing and provision of machinery/ equipment spares to the Sri Lanka Armed Forces, in line with India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. The visit underscores India’s unwavering commitment towards realising the vision of MAHASAGAR," the spokesperson added.

--IANS

ksk/dan