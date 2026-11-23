Bhubaneswar, Nov 23 (IANS) As many as 13 police officials in Odisha have faced allegations of sexual harassment and abuse over the past three years, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi told the State Assembly on Monday.

CM Majhi, who also holds the Home portfolio, disclosed the information in a written reply to Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati in the Odisha Assembly on Monday.

“Criminal cases have been registered against the police personnel concerned, and necessary legal action has been taken against them in accordance with the prevailing laws,” Majhi said.

The officials include four inspectors, three sub-inspectors and six assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), who faced allegations of sexual harassment and abuse during the period from 2023 to 2025. Of these, six of the accused cops were arrested by the police acting on the complaint filed by the victims. Three of the cops have been served notices, while one managed to secure bail from the court.

The Chief Minister further revealed that the investigating officials have filed charge sheets in nine cases involving allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against police personnel, while the investigation is still pending in one case.

Additionally, the police have submitted a final report, also known as a closure report, before the court in two cases after failing to find sufficient evidence during the investigation to proceed with the prosecution. In another case involving allegations of sexual harassment against a police official, the investigating sleuths are yet to file the charge sheet, and further investigation is underway.

While the state government is facing criticism from opposition parties over the rising number of offences against women, allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against police officials have added to its concerns. Such cases are particularly sensitive as the police force is responsible for protecting women and ensuring their safety.

They also raise questions about the conduct and accountability of personnel entrusted with enforcing the law. Apart from this, several police personnel have brought disrepute to the Odisha Police force in recent years by getting involved in various cases of corruption.

--IANS

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