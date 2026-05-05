Several countries condemn Iran’s 'unprovoked' missile strikes on UAE

Abu Dhabi, May 5 (IANS) Several countries around the world, including Japan, Ireland, Austria, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, on Tuesday condemned the recent attack carried out by Iran on the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The UAE’s Defence Ministry reported on Monday that its defence systems engaged 12 ballastic missiles, three cruise misssiles and four UAV's. Three Indian nationals were among those injured in attacks in Fujairah.

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said that she was “deeply concerned” to learn about the attack on the UAE.

“As for Japan, with a view toward calming the situation, we have continued discussions at the summit level with the parties concerned, mediating countries, neighbouring countries, and others, and we will continue to make persistent and necessary diplomatic efforts,” the Japanese PM posted on X.

The Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan said that King Abdullah II held a phone call with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, during which he condemned the renewed Iranian attacks on the UAE.

King Abdullah also affirmed "Jordan's support for all measures taken by the State of the UAE to protect its security and sovereignty."

Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Helen McEntee, said that Ireland condemns the missile and drone attacks by Iran on the UAE and urged all parties to preserve the ceasefire in the Gulf.

She also said that freedom of navigation must be resumed and international law upheld.

The Austrian Foreign Ministry stated, “We strongly condemn Iran’s unprovoked missile and drone strikes against our Gulf partners and express our full solidarity with the UAE and Oman. These attacks have to end immediately; de-escalation and a diplomatic solution are urgently needed.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia called for de-escalation, restraint and support for diplomatic efforts to reach a political solution.

“The Kingdom also stresses the importance of restoring freedom of international maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz to its normal state prior to February 28, and calls for ensuring the safe and secure passage of vessels without restrictions," read a statement issued by the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi also strongly condemned the attack and expressed India's solidarity with the UAE while reiterating support for the peaceful resolution of all issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

"Strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals. Targeting civilians and infrastructure is unacceptable. India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE and reiterates its support for the peaceful resolution of all issues through dialogue and diplomacy. Ensuring safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is vital for enduring regional peace, stability and global energy security," PM Modi posted on X.

–IANS

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