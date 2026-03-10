March 10, 2026 11:01 AM हिंदी

7 workers die in collapse at Gurugram construction site; rescue ops underway as 10 feared trapped

Seven workers dead in soil collapse at construction site in Gurugram; rescue ops underway

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) At least seven workers died after a major soil mound collapse at a construction site in Gurugram, while four injured workers were rescued and rushed to the hospital. Rescue operations by the police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with civil defence teams and firefighters, were continuing in the wee hours of Tuesday as 10 workers were feared trapped under the debris.

According to investigators, the incident occurred at a construction site where a sewage treatment plant is being built for an upcoming residential project. The collapse reportedly took place after a wall gave way, triggering a massive cave-in of soil at the basement level of the structure.

Officials said the accident occurred between 7:30 PM and 8:00 PM on Monday near the Gurugram–Rewari border. However, the police were informed about the incident only after 9:15 PM when a hospital reported multiple casualties.

Deepak Kumar Jewaria, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Manesar), confirmed that five workers were initially brought dead to the hospital, while others were later confirmed dead at the site.

“Police received information about the incident after 9.15 PM from the hospital when five deaths were reported there. Rescue teams were immediately deployed at the spot,” he said.

Survivors and contractors present at the construction site told police that several workers were inside the basement when the collapse occurred. They claimed that at least 10 more labourers could still be trapped under the debris.

Following the incident, civil defence teams, firefighters and personnel from the State Disaster Response Force launched a large-scale rescue operation. Heavy machinery, high-mast lights and other equipment were deployed to remove debris and search for trapped workers.

Senior officials from the police and district administration also reached the site to supervise and expedite the rescue work.

Authorities said the identities of the deceased workers were yet to be confirmed. Officials added that an FIR may be registered if complaints are received from the families of the deceased or injured workers.

Rescue operations were continuing at the site.

