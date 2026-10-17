Seven held for kidnapping six-year-old boy, three injured in police encounter in Greater Noida

Greater Noida, Oct 17 (IANS) Police in Greater Noida have busted a sensational child kidnapping racket involving a conspiracy to sell a six-year-old boy for Rs 5 lakh, arresting seven people, including two women. Three of the accused sustained bullet injuries during an encounter with the police.

According to police, the joint teams of Kasna police station, Ecotech-1 police station and the Special Operations Group (SOG) carried out the operation and safely rescued the child.

The arrested accused allegedly kidnapped the minor and struck a deal to sell him for Rs 5 lakh. Police have also arrested the woman who was allegedly involved in selling the child and the woman who had agreed to purchase him.

The operation led to the recovery of more than Rs 2 lakh in cash, a car, a motorcycle and an illegal country-made pistol from the accused.

The case was registered on October 14. Following the incident, Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh directed the formation of special teams to ensure the safe recovery of the child and arrest those involved in the kidnapping.

DCP Shravan Kumar said that police teams worked continuously to track the kidnappers and secure the child's release. Daily meetings were held to analyse data, monitor the movement of suspects and identify the accused.

He said the investigation involved extensive data scanning and sustained ground-level efforts. Recognising the hard work put in by the personnel, Rs 25,000 was distributed among the team members as a reward.

The DCP further said that the accused were allegedly preparing to target another child when the police closed in on them and foiled their plans.

During the police operation, three accused sustained bullet injuries in an encounter and were subsequently apprehended.

Police said further investigation is underway to establish whether the accused were involved in other similar crimes and to identify possible links in the child trafficking network.

--IANS

brt/dan