Seven dead, several missing as flash floods hit Nepal; rescue Ops on

Kathmandu, Aug 26 (IANS) At least seven people have been confirmed dead after sudden flooding of the Bhote Koshi River hit Nepal's Rasuwa on Wednesday, according to local media reports.

According to a report by The Kathmandu Post, a Nepali Army spokesperson said that at least 25 people have been rescued as of Wednesday afternoon.

Additionally, the Nepali Army, Armed Police Force (APF) and police have been mobilised and 14 choppers deployed for search-and-rescue operations.

Meanwhile, four personnel of APF deployed at a border outpost in northern Rasuwa have gone missing due to the sudden flooding.

APF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General Netra Bahadur Karki said the four personnel have been out of contact since the flood struck the area near the Nepal-China border.

"The border post itself has not been damaged," Karki said, adding that authorities have yet to determine whether the missing personnel were affected by the flood.

Additionally, unconfirmed reports in local media say 14 Rasuwa customs office staff are also out of contact.

A Nepal Police spokesperson also mentioned that 32 personnel are also out of contact, reports Kantipur Television.

The Himalayan Times reported that flood swept away around 60 houses near Trishuli Bazaar in Nuwakot and two motorable bridges have also been damaged.

In view of the situation, Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah has consulted with federal parliamentarians from the affected areas, including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha and Chitwan.

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The discussion focused on the damage caused by the earthquake, the condition of coastal settlements, and rescue and relief efforts.

Earlier in the day, PM Balendra Shah had convened a meeting of the National Council for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management to receive high-level information on the latest situation in the flood-affected areas and the progress of rescue, search and relief efforts.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to the safety and relief of the affected citizens and informed that clear instructions have been given to the subordinate bodies to adopt additional vigilance in the low-lying coastal areas and to immediately relocate the displaced to safe places.

Search and rescue operations are underway, and further details are awaited.

--IANS

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