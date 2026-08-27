'Set a goal for society, not yourself': HM Amit Shah's message to youth

Ahmedabad, Aug 27 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged graduating students of Gujarat Vidyapith to set goals for the country, society and the underprivileged rather than limiting their ambitions to themselves or their families, saying "this would help them face difficulties without being weighed down by success or failure".

Addressing the 72nd convocation of Gujarat Vidyapith in Ahmedabad, Union Minister Shah said the 900 students receiving their degrees were entering a new phase of life in which they would encounter family and social challenges.

The ceremony was held at Pranjivan Vidyarthi Bhavan, with Union Minister Amit Shah as the chief guest and Gujarat Governor and Chancellor Acharya Devvrat presiding over the event.

The Union Minister asked the students to decide on a goal before leaving the Vidyapith campus, but cautioned them against becoming burdened by questions over whether they would succeed.

"A very great person once told me that one should not think about whether a task will be accomplished or not. One should only think about whether the task is worth doing or not," he said.

He added that a goal centred on the country and society would allow a person to continue working despite setbacks.

"If you set a goal for society and the country, the burden of victory or defeat will not remain on you," Union Minister Shah said.

He referred to his own experiences to illustrate the point, saying he had faced "many difficulties" in life but had never allowed disappointment to take hold.

He attributed this to the fact that the purpose for which he had to face those difficulties was not for himself or his family.

"The only reason is that the goal for which the difficulties came and the purpose for which I had to live the rest of my life were not for me or my family," he said.

Despite attempts to discourage him, Union Minister Shah said, his enthusiasm for work remained intact and, "by God's grace", he continued to fight every battle and come through.

He also reminded students that their education at the Vidyapith should remain a continuing source of guidance after graduation.

"They would face challenges once they left, but if you continue the daily practice and self-study of what you have learnt here, a path will emerge on its own," he emphasised.

He described Gujarat Vidyapith as a place where education had been shaped through experimentation, including a village-centred development model and basic education.

"Students had been taught to move from the self towards others and to think about society as a whole," he said.

The Union Minister also explained his personal connection with the institution, saying he had been an avid reader of its library and had never imagined that he would one day address its convocation as the chief guest.

He recalled being influenced by Mahatma Gandhi from childhood and said his mother had been a devoted follower of Gandhi.

He also recalled spinning yarn and weaving khadi during his younger years and said he had taken a lifelong vow to wear khadi.

Union Minister Shah concluded by wishing the graduates success and asking them to carry the lessons of the Vidyapith into their lives as they entered society.

--IANS

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