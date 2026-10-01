Served nation with passion, simplicity: PM Modi's birthday wishes to ex-Prez Kovind

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended warm birthday greetings to former President Ram Nath Kovind, stating that his time in public life has been marked by a "steadfast commitment" to the development of the country.

The Prime Minister said that Kovind has served the country with passion and simplicity.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Warm birthday greetings to former President Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji. His long years in public life have been marked by a steadfast commitment to the development of India, the values enshrined in our Constitution and the welfare of the people."

"He has served the nation with passion and simplicity, due to which he is respected by people across all walks of life. May he be blessed with wonderful health, happiness and a long life," the Prime Minister added.

Ram Nath Kovind was born in a Koli family on October 1, 1945, in Paraunkh village in the Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh.

He joined the BJP in 1991 and later became the Chief of the BJP Dalit Morcha between 1998 and 2002 and the president of the All-India Koli Samaj.

Soon after joining the BJP, Kovind contested the Ghatampur Assembly constituency, but lost and later contested Bhognipur in the 2007 Assembly elections on the BJP ticket, but lost again. In April 1994, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. He served a total of 12 years, two consecutive terms, until March 2006.

He served as the President of India from 2017 to 2022. He was the first person from Uttar Pradesh, as well as the first person from the BJP, to hold the top Constitutional post in the country.

Prior to his presidency, he served as the Governor of Bihar from 2015 to 2017 and as a Member of the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh for two successive terms.

Last month, PM Modi released the autobiography of former President Kovind, titled 'Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles'.

The autobiography offers a deeply personal account of Ram Nath Kovind's remarkable life journey, tracing his experiences, struggles and achievements from his early years to his distinguished public life and eventual service as the 14th President of India. The book also provides insights into the values, experiences and circumstances that shaped his journey and public service.

--IANS

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