'Serious failure of governance': Nabin slams AAP over Punjab anti-drug activist's murder

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday said that the shooting of an anti-drug activist in Punjab exposes the "alarming state of law and order" in the state under the AAP government, calling it a "serious failure of governance".

Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa on Tuesday morning. The killing has raised concerns over the safety of those campaigning against drug abuse and the alleged illegal sale of intoxicating substances in the region.

Taking to X, Nabin said, "The killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa is shocking and exposes the alarming state of law and order in Punjab under the AAP government."

"The Aam Aadmi Party came to power promising a drug-free Punjab. Today, those who stand up against drugs are themselves at risk. This is a serious failure of governance. If those fighting the drug mafia are not safe, who is safe in Punjab?" he questioned.

"The people of Punjab deserve answers and accountability," the BJP chief added.

According to a preliminary report, a medical store owner allegedly opened fire on the activist following tensions over his anti-drug activities.

Jhota, who was associated with an anti-drug task force, had been actively campaigning against drug trafficking and the alleged sale of addictive substances.

He had reportedly confronted individuals suspected of selling drugs and mobilised local communities to oppose the drug menace.

Earlier in the day, the Opposition parties in Punjab also took aim at the AAP-led state government over the deteriorating law and order situation.

Former state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, "The daylight murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota is a direct result of the failed law and order and failed 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' of the @BhagwantMann govt."

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) General Secretary, Bikram Singh Majithia, condemned the killing of the anti-drug activist, questioning the state government over the safety of those raising their voice against the drug menace and demanding its resignation.

In a post on X, Majithia said: "Parvinder Singh Jhota, who had been fighting a long battle against drugs in Mansa, has been murdered while exposing the alleged sale of chitta (heroin) at a medical store during a live broadcast. Bhagwant Mann, will anyone who dares to speak out be killed? People of Punjab, unite and demand answers and the resignation of this government!"

--IANS

sd/skp