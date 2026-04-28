'September 21’ shares the struggle of a son who has to choose between ambition & responsibility

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) The makers of the forthcoming drama "September 21" unveiled the trailer from the film on Tuesday.

The preview sheds light on the challenges of Alzheimer’s and the mental and physical toll it takes on the caregivers.

It talks about a father living with dementia and his son, who is stuck between his ambitions and his responsibility toward family.

Made under the direction of Karen Kshiti Suvarna, the Hindi-Kannada film has been officially selected for the Marché du Film at the 79th Cannes Film Festival 2026.

"September 21" is slated for a World Premiere on May 16 at the Palais Theatre, Cannes.

It features Priyanka Upendra, Pravin Singh Sisodia, Zarina Wahab, Ajith Shidhaye, and Amit Behl in key roles, along with others.

Talking about the project, director Karen Kshiti Suvarna said, "September 21 is a very personal story about emotions we often don’t express, especially the silent weight carried by caregivers. With the trailer, we wanted to give audiences a real and honest glimpse into this world. Taking this film to Cannes at such a young stage in my journey feels surreal, and I truly hope the story connects with people across cultures."

Actor Pravin Singh Sisodia added, "This film pushed me emotionally in ways I hadn’t experienced before. Every scene carries a certain truth and vulnerability, and that is something we have tried to reflect in the trailer as well. It’s a story that stays with you, and I believe audiences will feel that depth when they watch it."

Actor Priyanka Upendra shared, "Being part of September 21 has been incredibly meaningful. The story speaks about love, memory, and responsibility in a very real and sensitive way. The trailer captures that emotional core, and I’m confident the film will leave a strong impact on everyone who watches it."

Backed by Visica Films, FMD Productions, and HumaraMovie, along with Filmsmax, "September 21" is set for a theatrical release on May 22.

--IANS

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