July 16, 2026 12:39 PM हिंदी

Sensex, Nifty trade higher led by consumer durables and IT stocks

Sensex, Nifty trade higher led by consumer durables, IT and auto stocks

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Indian equity benchmark indices traded higher in the morning session on Thursday despite mixed global cues.

Sensex jumped over 300 points or 0.42 per cent to hit an intraday high of 77,514.30 in early trade, while Nifty rose 88 points or 0.36 per cent to 24,167 amid buying in consumer durables, IT and auto stocks.

Nifty Consumer Durables index surged 1.63 per cent, followed by Nifty IT, which gained 1.38 per cent, Nifty MidSmall IT & Telecom, up 1.13 per cent, and Nifty Auto, which advanced 0.72 per cent.

On the downside, financial stocks remained under pressure, with the Nifty MidSmall Financial Services index falling 1 per cent and Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank declining 0.88 per cent. Nifty Realty, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Private Bank indices also traded lower.

SBI Life, HDFC Life, ONGC, Axis Bank, BEL, Max Healthcare Institute, Grasim Industries and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise were among the top laggards on the Nifty.

Analysts said the market is likely to trade in a narrow range with a positive bias as crude oil prices remain broadly steady and global markets stabilise.

Investors will closely track the June quarter earnings season, with banks and NBFCs expected to post healthy numbers backed by robust credit growth, according to them.

They further noted that automobile companies are also likely to remain in focus amid expectations of strong quarterly growth, supported by GST cuts and easier availability of finance, while profitable digital platform companies could continue to attract investor interest.

Meanwhile, Brent crude rose 0.71 per cent to around $85 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 1.24 per cent to $80.59 a barrel.

Among Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei traded over 2 per cent lower and South Korea's KOSPI declined around 6 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained about 2 per cent.

--IANS

ag/

LATEST NEWS

Harrdy Sandhu on ‘Ranjheya’: Returning to Punjabi screen feels like ‘ghar wapsi’ for me

Harrdy Sandhu on ‘Ranjheya’: Returning to Punjabi screen feels like ‘ghar wapsi’ for me

SEBI clears over 5,000 investor complaints through 'SCORES' in June

SEBI clears over 5,000 investor complaints through 'SCORES' in June

Sonali Bendre reveals what keeps her energized through busy days

Sonali Bendre reveals what keeps her energized through busy days

Mira Rajput overwhelmed by the pressure of holiday looks, says wants to enjoy ' babies and love of her life'

Mira Rajput overwhelmed by the pressure of holiday looks, says wants to enjoy ' babies and love of her life'

Lokesh Kanakaraj-starrer 'DC' cleared for release with 'A' certificate; to hit screens on August 7 (Photo Credit: Sun Pictures/X)

Lokesh Kanakaraj-starrer 'DC' cleared for release with 'A' certificate; to hit screens on August 7

Shehnaaz Gill: When my ‘Ishqnama’ is made, it will be very interesting

Shehnaaz Gill: When my ‘Ishqnama’ is made, it will be very interesting

Hindu student of Hyderabad school asked to read ‘Kalma’

Hindu student of Hyderabad school asked to read ‘Kalma’

US Senate targets China's drug supply grip

US Senate targets China's drug supply grip

‘Neerja’ producer Atul Kasbekar mourns the demise of his father: You will be forever loved’

‘Neerja’ producer Atul Kasbekar mourns the demise of his father: You will be forever loved’

Sana Saeed reveals she battled an eating disorder, opens up about growing up with Bulimia

Sana Saeed reveals she battled an eating disorder, opens up about growing up with Bulimia