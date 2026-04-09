April 09, 2026 6:03 PM हिंदी

Sensex, Nifty fall as oil rally breaks 5-day winning streak

Sensex, Nifty fall as oil rally breaks 5-day winning streak

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Indian equity benchmarks declined on Thursday, snapping their five-day gaining streak, as rising oil prices and uncertainty around the US-Iran ceasefire weighed on investor sentiment.

The Nifty closed 0.93 per cent lower, falling 222.25 points to settle at 23,775.10. The Sensex also slipped sharply, ending 1.20 per cent or 931.25 points down at 76,631.65.

Commenting on Nifty technical outlook, experts said that the intraday charts showed price action remained range-bound with a slight negative bias, marked by the formation of lower highs, indicating sustained selling pressure throughout the session.

“A decisive and sustained move above 24,000 is required to improve sentiment and confirm strength, while failure to hold above 23,600 could expose the index to further downside pressure,” an analyst stated.

Selling pressure was seen in key frontline stocks, with Jio Financial Services, InterGlobe Aviation, and Larsen & Toubro emerging among the top losers in the Nifty pack.

Despite the weakness in benchmark indices, broader markets showed resilience. The Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices managed to end in positive territory, gaining 0.25 per cent and 0.20 per cent respectively.

On the sectoral front, banking stocks dragged the market lower, with the Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Bank indices underperforming their peers.

In contrast, metal stocks provided some support, with the Nifty Metal index emerging as the top sectoral gainer.

Investor sentiment remained cautious amid rising geopolitical tensions. Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf expressed deep distrust toward the United States, citing repeated violations of agreements.

He pointed to Israel’s continued attacks on Lebanon and reported drone activity in Iranian airspace as reasons for the strained situation, according to a statement shared on social media.

Experts stated that the renewed concerns over the stability of the ceasefire and the uptick in oil prices added to market volatility, leading to profit booking after the recent rally.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee’s five-day rally came to a grinding halt, retreating in tandem with its Asian peers.

“Spot USDINR is expected to trade within a range of 92.50 to 93.40, as traders balance global energy risks and domestic capital outflows,” a market expert stated.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Arsenal's Player of the Month Eze returns to training ahead of Bournemouth clash

Premier League: Arsenal's player of the month Eze returns to training ahead of Bournemouth clash

2‑wheelers account for 45 pc of road fatalities, youth should lead safety drive: Minister

2‑wheelers account for 45 pc of road fatalities, youth should lead safety drive: Minister

US chose to use Pakistan as facilitator for own reasons: Israeli envoy on Iran ceasefire

US chose to use Pakistan as facilitator for own reasons: Israeli envoy on Iran ceasefire

When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match, know details of their Indian Premier League match. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: When and where to watch RR vs RCB match, know details

Vikrant Massey enjoys a family vacay with wife & son in Shimla

Vikrant Massey enjoys a family vacay with wife & son in Shimla

Shreyas Iyer said some nice words about me, and I'm very thankful for that, says Punjab Kings' Australian youngster Cooper Connolly on the fine start he made in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Iyer said some nice words about me, and I'm very thankful for that, says Connolly

Private sector role crucial for long-term innovation: Dr Jitendra Singh

Private sector's role crucial for long-term innovation: Dr Jitendra Singh

Financial Intelligence Unit-India joins I4C to boost intelligence sharing against cyber fraud

Financial Intelligence Unit-India joins I4C to boost intelligence sharing against cyber fraud

Smriti Irani accompanies RG Kar victim's mother for nomination, calls her 'symbol of fight for justice'

Smriti Irani accompanies RG Kar victim's mother for nomination, calls her 'symbol of fight for justice'

Holger Rune to make comeback at Hamburg Open in May. Photo credit: ATP Tour

ATP Tour: Holger Rune to make comeback at Hamburg Open in May