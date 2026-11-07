Selma Blair thanks Scout for making life 'steadier and sweeter'

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actress Selma Blair penned an emotional note expressing her gratitude to her companion Scout, saying life feels “a lot less steady and a lot less sweet” without them.

Selma took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of her adorable four-legged friend Scout and a video, where she thanked the Jewish Media Awards for an evening filled with “light and love”, adding that her heart was full.

She wrote: “I must thank you, Scout, first. Without you, life is a lot less steady and a lot less sweet. I love you more than you could possibly know. And thank you to the Jewish Media Awards and everyone at JITC for a night full of light and love. My heart is full.”

On October 31, Selma broke her silence after a couple of weeks of quiet since October 11, apologising to those she may have disappointed, hurt, or frightened.She issued a video apology on Friday for the October 11 incident in which she reportedly injured a flight attendant and kicked a nurse after being removed from a plane at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a video message and said there was an ongoing legal matter and her lawyers had advised her not to speak about the incident. She also said she was focusing on her health and her son.

As per reports, the actress is facing two state charges of 2nd-degree assault for the alleged attacks on the nurse and a Port Authority officer. She was released from custody on $20,000 bail the following day.

She is known for her roles in Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, The Sweetest Thing, and the Hellboy franchise.The actress' early career was marked by numerous auditions to land her first roles in television and film, with her breakthrough in Cruel Intentions and subsequent mainstream success in projects like Legally Blonde and Hellboy.

After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2018, she has shared her experience with the condition, contributing to her advocacy work. In 2021, Blair starred in Introducing Selma Blair, a documentary about her life since being diagnosed with MS. Her autobiography, Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up, was published by Knopf in 2022.

--IANS

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