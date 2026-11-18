New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar has reflected on the retirement decisions of senior cricketers, saying that knowing when to move on is a matter of “self-realisation” rather than being influenced by what others say or think.

On Tuesday, veteran wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni, who led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles, brought the curtain down on his 19-year IPL career and is set to take up a mentorship role with the franchise from the 2027 edition.

“Every cricketer takes pride in his performance, and it is a matter of self-realisation to understand when it is time to move on, rather than being influenced by what others are saying or thinking. I am not referring to any particular player, but speaking in general,” Vengsarkar told IANS when asked about Dhoni’s decision to step away from playing and take up a mentorship role.

Dhoni’s decision to call time on his playing career comes after prolonged speculation, particularly as his batting role with CSK diminished significantly during the 2024 and 2025 IPL seasons. He was largely restricted to brief cameos towards the end of the innings. Having not featured in the 2026 IPL season, the 45-year-old legendary wicketkeeper-batter has now officially brought the curtain down on his illustrious on-field journey.

Dhoni was bought by CSK for USD 1.5 million at the inaugural IPL auction in 2008 and went on to captain the franchise to five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. Under his leadership, CSK also won two Champions League T20 titles, in 2010 and 2014.

He finished his IPL career with 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45.

Dhoni captained CSK in more than 200 matches, becoming the first player to lead a franchise in over 200 IPL games. He remained at the helm for most of his CSK career, with Ravindra Jadeja briefly taking over during the 2022 season before Dhoni reclaimed the captaincy. He subsequently handed over the leadership to Ruturaj Gaikwad in 2024.

–IANS

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