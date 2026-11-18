New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) on Wednesday recommended a wide-ranging set of reforms under a proposed "GST 2.0" framework aimed at enhancing ease of doing business, reducing compliance burdens and promoting investment across key sectors of the economy.

The recommendations were presented during the "GST 2.0 Workshop: From Compliance Burden to Ease of Doing Business", organised by the chamber.

PHDCCI said structural issues related to input tax credit (ITC), inverted duty structures, procedural complexities, tax classification disputes and working capital blockages continue to affect businesses across sectors, including MSMEs, food processing, agriculture, hospitality, aviation, infrastructure, energy and export-oriented industries.

PHDCCI President Anil Gupta said the next phase of GST reforms should focus on strengthening tax neutrality, improving policy predictability and reducing compliance burdens.

He said the objective should be to ensure that GST functions as a true value-added tax system by minimising tax cascading and enabling seamless input tax credit across the production and services value chain.

"The next phase of GST reforms should focus on strengthening tax neutrality, improving predictability and reducing the compliance burden on businesses," he said.

"The objective should be to ensure that GST operates a value-added tax system, minimising cascading taxation and allowing eligible input tax credit across the production and services value chain," Gupta noted.

A key proposal relates to rationalising input tax credit provisions. According to the chamber, restrictions on ITC in several sectors increase production costs and create avoidable working capital pressures.

It has recommended reviewing Section 17(5) of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act to permit eligible ITC on civil infrastructure and capital expenditure used in providing taxable business services.

The recommendation covers investment in factories, warehouses, cold storage facilities, hotels, airport terminals, runways and other infrastructure assets.

The industry body has also sought ITC eligibility for plant and machinery as well as capitalised assets deployed in taxable business operations.

--IANS

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