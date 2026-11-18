New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Maharashtra emerged as the largest market for passenger and commercial vehicles, while Uttar Pradesh led sales of two-wheelers and three-wheelers during the second quarter of FY27, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Wednesday.

As India recorded sales of 13.61 lakh passenger vehicles during the July-September quarter, the western region accounted for the highest volume at 4.29 lakh units.

Among states and Union Territories, Maharashtra led passenger vehicle sales with 1.65 lakh units during the quarter, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Meanwhile, two-wheeler sales stood at 64.33 lakh units in Q2 FY27 with the western zone contributing the highest volume at 21.13 lakh units.

Uttar Pradesh emerged as the country's largest two-wheeler market with sales of 7.89 lakh units during the quarter. The state topped the three-wheeler segment with sales of 0.34 lakh units, followed by Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar and Tamil Nadu.

However, Maharashtra ranked second, followed by Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka.

According to the industry data, sales of three-wheelers reached 2.85 lakh units during the July-September period, with the southern zone leading regional demand at 0.96 lakh units.

Additionally, commercial vehicle sales totalled 3.09 lakh units in the second quarter, with the western zone accounting for the largest share at 1.13 lakh units.

Maharashtra recorded the highest commercial vehicle sales in the country at 0.46 lakh units during the quarter. Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka followed among the leading markets for commercial vehicles.

Overall, sales across passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers and commercial vehicles totalled about 84 lakh units in Q2 FY27, according to the industry body's state-wise vehicle sales data.

Separately, the Indian automobile industry clocked strong growth in October as passenger vehicles (PV) -- which include cars and SUVs -- shot past the 5 lakh mark for the first time in the month.

--IANS

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