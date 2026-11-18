Chennai, Nov 18 (IANS) Director Vignesh Shivan has now penned a brief but adorable birthday wish for his wife, actress Nayanthara, in which he has said that he would want only his wife if even he were to be reborn.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen the birthday wish, he wrote, "Meendum pirandhaalum... (If I am reborn again…) neeyaee Vaendum… (I need only you). Love you my Uyir Ulagam. My thangameyyy @nayanthara (heart symbols) #HappyBirthday."

It may be recalled that Vignesh Shivan had penned an equally admirable birthday wish for Nayanthara last year as well.

Taking to his Instagram page to post a touching birthday wish to Nayanthara, the director had said, "Yennam Pol Vazhkai. Happy birthday my uyir @nayanthara.Nee pirandha dhinam…Varam. Love you truly , madly , deeply my azhagi love you. From your Uyir , Ulag, big uyir, all your beloved people. With an overwhelming heart and a love filled life thanking the universe and God Almighty for always blessing us with the best of moments only filled with abundant love , unwavering positivity & pure good will."

Several other fans and film industry professionals too penned birthday wishes for Nayanthara.

Notable among those who wished the top Tamil actress was Malayalam actress Manju Warrier.

Taking to her Instagram stories section, actress Manju Warrier wrote, "Wishing you goodness always! Happy birthday Super Duper Star!!! @Nayanthara."

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house producing Nayanthara's upcoming film with Salman Khan, took to its X timeline to greet the actress on her birthday.

The production house said, "Wishing the ever graceful and versatile #Nayanthara garu a very Happy Birthday. Team #SVC63 -#SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm @BeingSalmanKhan @directorvamshi #DilRaju #Shirish @SVC_official #RafiKazi."

Vels Film International, the production house that had produced Nayanthara's most recently released Tamil film, 'Mookuthi Amman 2', released a BTS video of her on the sets on the occasion of her birthday and wished her a happy birthday.

Taking to its X timeline, the production house said, "To the one who continues to rule millions of hearts! An icon in every frame and an inspiration beyond the screen. Happy Birthday, #Nayanthara!"

--IANS

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