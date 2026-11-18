New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) India and Australia have joined eight other countries in signing a US-led declaration aimed at protecting the critical technologies, infrastructure and supply chains underpinning artificial intelligence, a new report has said.

The report from Australia Today said the San Francisco Declaration on the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity was signed by United States, Australia, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Qatar, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom on November 15, 2026, at the Pax Silica Founders Retreat.

The declaration forms part of Pax Silica, a US-led initiative focused on strengthening cooperation among trusted partners across technology supply chains, including semiconductors, critical minerals, advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence.

The declaration aims to reduce excessive dependence on concentrated supply chains by diversifying sources of critical materials, strengthening trusted manufacturing capabilities and improving cooperation between participating countries.

“The participating governments have also committed to establishing working groups to translate the declaration’s principles into practical cooperation. Five proposed areas of work include pro-innovation policy frameworks, adoption of advanced AI technologies across key sectors, cooperation across the AI supply chain, the development of safe harbours and supply chain security hubs, and AI security and resilience,” the report said.

Economic security and national security are becoming increasingly interconnected and no single country can independently safeguard the complex global ecosystems required to develop and deploy advanced AI technologies, the report explained the logic of the declaration.

The declaration identifies two priority areas for protection: sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure.

"Sensitive technologies include goods, software, materials, technical knowledge, components and manufacturing inputs that are essential to advanced AI supply chains. The signatories have expressed concern that their theft, illicit transfer or acquisition by hostile actors could provide significant military or intelligence advantages or create undue economic leverage over participating countries," the report said.

The second priority encompasses critical infrastructure, including ports, transport and logistics networks, communications systems, energy infrastructure and digital platforms that support the movement, production and management of essential technologies.

Disruption, hostile control or unauthorised access to these systems and resultant damage to critical infrastructure could impact economic activity and essential services.

—IANS

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