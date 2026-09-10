'Productive, added further impetus to ties': Rajnath Singh on Sri Lanka visit

Colombo, Sep 10 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday described his visit to Sri Lanka as "productive" and said that it has added further impetus to the dynamic and multi-faceted ties between both nations.

Singh concluded his three-day official visit to Sri Lanka on Thursday during which Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged on the upgradation of L70 guns for the Sri Lankan Air Force and academic cooperation between National Defence Colleges and the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

"Concluded a productive visit to Sri Lanka. During my visit, I held comprehensive discussions with the Sri Lankan leadership, reviewing the entire gamut of the bilateral partnership. MoUs were exchanged on upgradation of L70 guns for Sri Lankan Air Force; as well as on academic cooperation between National Defence Colleges and National Cadet Corps," Singh posted on X.

"Three Bailey bridges built in Kurunegala and Batticaloa by Indian Army Engineers team under the USD 450 million post-Ditwah rehabilitation were virtually inaugurated. Supply of spares was also done to Sri Lankan Air Force and Sri Lankan Navy. My visit to Sri Lanka has added further impetus to the dynamic and multi-faceted ties between India-Sri Lanka, spanning all sectors of the bilateral cooperation," he added.

He also thanked the Lankan leadership for their hospitality during the visit and expressed confidence that the friendship between both nations will scale new heights in the coming times.

"I thank the people of Sri Lanka, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, PM Dr Harini Amarasuriya and the Government of Sri Lanka for their hospitality during the entire visit. I am confident India-Sri Lanka friendship will scale newer heights in the times to come," said Defence Minister Singh.

During his visit to Sri Lanka from September 8-10, Rajnath Singh also met President Anura Kumara Dissanayake as both sides reaffirmed their commitment to work together for the welfare and development of both nations. In their meeting, Singh conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warm greetings to Dissanayake.

"Had a warm and extremely productive meeting with H.E. Mr Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of Sri Lanka in Colombo today. I conveyed to him greetings on behalf of PM Shri Narendra Modi and extended felicitations on successful completion of two years of his government. We reaffirmed that as civilisational twins, close neighbours and maritime partners India and Sri Lanka, would continue to work together for the development of our countries and welfare of our people as well as work jointly to ensure the safety, security, peace and prosperity of our region," he mentioned.

Rajnath Singh interacted with the Indian community in Colombo and hailed their role in strengthening ties between the two nations. He also called on Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and discussed bilateral ties across key sectors, including development cooperation, education and culture.

Singh interacted with the senior military leadership of Sri Lanka during his visit to the country's Ministry of Defence.

He also attended a deck reception organised onboard Indian Naval Ship (INS) Udaygiri at Sri Lanka's Colombo and met Sri Lankan cricketing legends Aravinda De Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya and Chaminda Vaas in Colombo. During his visit, he also visited the Gangaramaya Temple and Seetha Amman Temple, also known as Ashok Vatika Sita Temple.

--IANS

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