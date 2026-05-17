May 17, 2026 10:29 PM हिंदी

Selena Gomez to team up with Cate Blanchett with ‘The Brutalist’ director’s upcoming film

Selena Gomez to team up with Cate Blanchett with ‘The Brutalist’ director’s upcoming film

Los Angeles, May 17 (IANS) Actress-singer Selena Gomez is set to join forces with actress Cate Blanchett in an upcoming film alongside Michael Fassbender.

The film is helmed by Brady Corbet, who is known for ‘The Brutalist’. During a masterclass at Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, Cate Blanchett let slip that she’s “about to work with Brady Corbet on a film”, reports ‘Variety’.

She has indeed been cast in the Oscar-nominated helmer’s next feature, with Selena also starring in addition to Fassbender.

The InSneider had previously reported Selena’s casting. Plot details of the still untitled film remain shrouded in secrecy, though Brady Corbet has said in interviews that he was looking to make an “X-rated” feature set in the ’70s.

He told ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, “The film spans from the 19th century into the present day, it’s just predominantly focused on the ’70s. The film is really, really genre-defying”.

It’s also reportedly being shot using very rare eight-perf 65mm cameras. At the Storyhouse Screenwriting Festival in Dublin last month, Corbet teased that the new film will be lengthy, saying it has a 200-page script.

As per ‘Variety’, ‘The Brutalist’ was a 165-page script and had a three-and-a-half hour runtime. Andrew Morrison is producing the next Corbet project for his Kaplan Morrison production banner. It will mark Corbet’s fourth feature, having directed 2015’s “The Childhood of a Leader” and 2018’s “Vox Lux” before ‘The Brutalist’.

Cate Blanchett has worked with auteurs including Martin Scorsese, Guillermo del Toro, David Fincher and Wes Anderson. She most recently starred in Jim Jarmusch’s ‘Father Mother Sister Brother’, which won the Golden Lion at last year’s Venice Film Festival.

--IANS

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