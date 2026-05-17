Hockey: India U18 men and women go down to Australia in the second match of series

Bhopal, May 17 (IANS) It was a challenging day for the hosts as both the Indian U18 men’s and women's hockey teams suffered defeats against Australia U18 in their respective second matches at the Udhav Das Mehta (Bhai Ji) Central SAI Centre in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday.

In the men's encounter, Australia secured a 3-1 victory to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series, following the 2-2 draw in the opening game. Arjun Brian (16’) opened the scoring for Australia early in the second quarter, but India responded quickly through Ashish Tani Purti (24’), who found the back of the net to bring the hosts level.

However, Australia regained control in the third quarter, with Sam Peoples (39’) and Angus Mcmullen (45’) contributing a goal each to seal the win for the visitors.

In the women's match, the India U18 team suffered a 1-4 loss against the visitors. Diya (11’) gave India an early lead in the first quarter, allowing the hosts to stay in control during the initial exchanges.

However, Australia staged a powerful comeback, with Anneliese Cullen (26’), Giselle Thompson (31’), Aurora Kovacevich (36’), and Stella Bartholomeusz (48’) all scoring to secure Australia’s second consecutive win of the tour.

The Indian U18 women’s team will look to bounce back when they take the field for their third match of the series on Monday at the International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, the Indian U18 men's team will also be in action for their third match of the series against Australia tomorrow, May 18, at the Udhav Das Mehta (Bhai Ji) Central SAI Centre in Bhopal.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian men’s team was held to a 2–2 draw in its opening clash, with Akash Deep (11’) and Deepak Prakash Toppo (45’) scoring for the hosts. For Australia, Jett Johnstone (2’) gave the visitors an early lead, while Franky Baker (60’) found a late equaliser in the final minute of the game to ensure the spoils were shared.

In the women’s opener, the Australia U18 women’s team clinched a 4–3 win. Aurora Kovacevich (21’) gave the visitors the lead before Diya (22’) quickly restored parity for India. The hosts then surged to a two-goal advantage, with Kiran Ekka (42’) and captain Sweety Kujur (48’) finding the back of the net. However, late goals from Mia Klimpsch (54’) and Stella Bartholomeusz (54’, 55’) helped the visitors edge past India in a closely contested encounter.

--IANS

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