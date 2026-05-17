Adrien Brody has self-isolated in hotel room to improve his performance

Los Angeles, May 17 (IANS) Hollywood actor Adrien Brody is taking the road less travelled. The actor has spent almost half a year living alone in a hotel room.

The Oscar-winning actor made his Broadway debut last month in ‘The Fear of 13’, which is based on the true story of Nick Yarris, who spent 22 years on death row for a murder he didn't commit, and in order to get into character he spent five months isolating himself away from his loved ones and minimising social interactions, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Adrien, who first starred in the show in London before it transferred to New York, told Interview magazine, “It is lonesome, of course. But I'm playing a man who has lived far deeper in that isolation. What I experience is only scratching the surface”.

The 53-year-old star admitted the experience has been "solitary", but he felt it was essential to accurately show Nick's experience.

He said, "It doesn't just come from the responsibility of these four or five months, it comes from the life I've lived up to this point, from accessing those experiences and honoring the people reflected in Nick's story and journey. Living alone in a room for nearly half a year, most days of the week, is part of what I give to the work. It's a strange thing. There is a need to sacrifice certain comforts and freedoms for roles like this. It's not the first time I've done it, and it won't be the last”.

He further mentioned, “I think that sacrifice leads not only to better work but to a greater appreciation of life, to devoting as much of myself as I can for a finite period, and then letting it go and trying to live more joyfully”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, thinking it improves his performance, Adrien insisted he "had to" isolate himself so he didn't get distracted by the "pleasurable things" in his life.

He said, "Most of my downtime is trying to decompress and rest up to be ready to work. To be in a space to do the work properly, and be prepared, requires isolation. It’s an emotional thing, and a mental thing as well because there really isn’t space to be physically and emotionally present for everything that you would typically need to be available for. It comes and goes in an actor’s life when you have certain roles that require a great deal of commitment and they’re all consuming, especially through rehearsals, tech, previews. Those were 11 hours a day, six days a week”.

So really there was no time to really decompress and to ingest all that material and own it by the time you’re up and running and then get a real routine going. I have changed a lot of personal habits, and removed a lot of pleasurable things. I know how easy it is to get distracted from your own stories, and your own life, and your own responsibilities. Some of those unfortunately have to fall by the wayside when you’re working. One thing or the other is sacrificed”, he added.

--IANS

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