May 17, 2026 10:28 PM हिंदी

IUML to get five berths in VD Satheesan-led UDF government

IUML to get five berths in VD Satheesan-led UDF government

Thiruvananthapuram, May 17 (IANS) Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new United Democratic Front (UDF) government under Kerala Chief Minister-designate V.D. Satheesan on Monday, Ministers-designate from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) expressed confidence in the incoming administration and said they were prepared to shoulder responsibilities in the new government.

The V.D. Satheesan-led Ministry, which will formally assume office on Monday in Thiruvananthapuram, is expected to have a strong representation from the IUML, with five Ministers from the party set to become part of the state Cabinet.

The IUML leaders to be sworn in as Ministers include P.K. Kunhalikutty, N. Samsudheen, K.M. Shaji, P.K. Basheer and V.E. Abdul Gafoor, underlining the party's significant role within the UDF-led coalition government.

Speaking to IANS, Minister-designate V.E. Abdul Gafoor said the broad direction and objectives of the new government had already been clearly laid out by Chief Minister-designate V.D. Satheesan and Ministers would work collectively towards implementing those goals.

"Our mission has been clearly stated by our Chief Minister-designate, so it has already been elaborated that under his leadership we will be implementing that project, and definitely whatever portfolio is given, we will work on that," Abdul Gafoor added.

IUML MLA and Minister-designate N. Samsudheen, while speaking to IANS, said the incoming government would officially assume office on Monday and expressed happiness over being chosen as a member of the state Cabinet.

"Tomorrow, the V.D. Satheesan-led Ministry will take charge. I am also one of the Cabinet members, as my party has recommended me as a Minister," he added.

Meanwhile, Minister-designate P.K. Basheer speaking to IANS, said that he was prepared to assume his new responsibility in the UDF-led government.

"I am taking the oath as Minister," Basheer added.

The swearing-in ceremony of the V.D. Satheesan-led Ministry is scheduled to take place in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday morning, formally marking the beginning of a new UDF administration in Kerala, with expectations high among alliance leaders and supporters over governance priorities and development initiatives.

--IANS

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