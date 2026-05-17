J&K: NCW's 'Shakti Samvaad' program strengthens co-ordination among women commissions

Srinagar, May 17 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW) organised a two-day long 'Shakti Samvaad' program in the city during the weekend, which saw participation of Chairpersons, members and member secretaries of State Women Commissions.

The purpose of 'Shakti Samvaad' program was to strengthen co-ordination among the respective commissions for women empowerment.

The representatives from as many as 20 states participated in the program, focusing on strengthening institutional coordination, enhancing capacity building, and fostering dialogue for women's welfare and empowerment.

NCW Chief Vijaya Rahatkar, addressing the inaugural session, said, "Today, there is a need not only to create schemes and policies but also to build a responsive ecosystem. Such an ecosystem where the NCW becomes not just a platform for grievance redressal but a centre of trust, justice, and support."

"Where every woman feels that her voice will be heard and she will receive justice with dignity. 'Shakti Samvaad' is not merely a program, it is a living symbol of the collective resolve of India's women power. It is that platform where ideas converge, experiences connect, and resolutions transform into strength," she added.

She highlighted that while women today are making remarkable contributions across governance, judiciary, science, media and public life, ensuring their safety, dignity and equal opportunities remains a collective responsibility.

She emphasised that the Women Commissions are not merely grievance redressal bodies, but institutions of trust, support and justice for women.

Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (MoS) in Prime Minister's Office, who attended the program as the Chief Guest, said, "The Women of Jammu and Kashmir are emerging as a strong force of progress and leadership. Our daughters are excelling in education, civil services, and innovation, and they will play a major role in shaping the future of a 'Developed India by 2047'."

He underscored the importance of coordinated institutional efforts and policy support in advancing women-led development in India and emphasised that science and technology are powerful tools for social transformation and can play a pivotal role in improving the lives of women by enhancing access to education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and digital opportunities.

Experts and participants also deliberated and shared their insights on evolving legal frameworks, workplace dignity, and institutional responses to emerging challenges affecting women across the country.

--IANS

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