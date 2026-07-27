Seema Sajdeh’s exit from ‘Alliance’ leaves Sohail Khan heartbroken

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actor Sohail Khan was left heartbroken after his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh left the reality streaming show ‘Alliance’.

The latest episode of the show was loaded with tense moments, and twists. The System forced all the contestants to start afresh. As the reigning Ace, Kushal Tandon is in possession of 2 game-changing powers that put the fate of the headquarters firmly in his hands, leaving every ally wondering whether loyalty or strategy will prevail.

At the start of the episode, Mini Mathur confronted Kushal over his decision to save Sohail Khan despite receiving support from her, Delbar Arya and Nikhil Chinapa. She said, "Literally the only three people who voted for you were Delbar, me and Nikhil... and you saved Sohail. How does this work? This has to be a payback”.

Kushal responded, "Day 1 se main unke saath hi hoon yaar”, while later admitting in his video diary, "Mere liye Mini important hai, but unke alliance important nahi hai”.

As the headquarters prepares to restructure into four alliances of three, emotions and strategy begin colliding. Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan were left without an alliance, and were pushed into a vulnerable position. Seema delivered an emotional yet fiery pep talk to Sohail urging him to stop holding himself back.

She said, "He needs to wake up. Stop being a pushover... Your children are watching”. Sohail said, "Seema yaar, don't put so much of pressure”.

She continued, “you need to be the badass that you know you can be”.

The game then took a dramatic turn as the System asks the allies to announce their new alliances, Kings: Aly, Agu and Ruhee, Warriors: Arslan, Bali and Kashish, Legends: Mini, Niti and Vanshaj, and Hunters: Zaid, Sohail and Payal. However, Daisy Shah and Seema were left outside the alliances, placing their fate entirely in Ace Kushal's hands.

Given two massive powers, Kushal first has to choose between nominating Daisy or Seema while eliminating one contestant from the headquarters. Accepting her fate, Seema told Daisy that she deserves to stay and later tells Sohail she's ready to return home to her children.

Sohail fought back his emotions, as he said, "Mera dil kehta hai ki Seema ruk jao, because yeh jo 24 ghante hum ko saath guzarne ko milta hai, yeh pata nahi wapas milega ke nahi milega”.

Frustrated by the cruel twist, he also questions the format, saying, "System Challenger se sadistic kab hone laga?"

Kushal ultimately announces his decision to eliminate Seema from the headquarters while Daisy is nominated, leaving the house emotional.

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, ‘Alliance’ streams on Prime Video.

--IANS

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