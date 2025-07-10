July 10, 2025 1:51 AM हिंदी

Security breach at Jagannath Temple: Servitors raise concerns urging state govt to take corrective measures

Bhubaneswar, July 9: Senior servitors and locals on Wednesday raised serious objections over the serious security lapses at the famous Puri Jagannath Temple as some unknown persons were seen entering the 12th-century shrine, scaling the Meghanada Pacheri, the outer boundary wall of the temple, during the just concluded Rath Yatra.

The lapses came to light after a viral video showed four individuals managing to scale the southern gate boundary wall, sparking widespread alarm over temple security.

Meanwhile, some locals and servitors of Jagannath Temple claimed that many people entered the temple premises by scaling the outer wall.

Addressing the media persons, senior servitor Ganeswar Mahasuar on Wednesday said, "The fact that someone could even attempt to breach such a sensitive area inside the temple premises is a matter of grave concern. If this is possible today, we can't rule out the risk of major threats during heavy footfall events like Rath Yatra, where over 15 lakh devotees gather."

The senior servitor also questioned the accountability of the temple administration and the district authorities for serious lapses.

Mahasuar urged the Odisha Government to convene an urgent high-level security review meeting involving the temple and district administration.

"We request that the government not take this matter lightly. A proper inspection and re-evaluation of all security loopholes must be done immediately."

As per reports, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Wednesday constituted an inquiry Committee led by the Development Administrator. The Committee also includes the OSD Security, the Sanitation Officer, and the Civil Engineer in charge of the temple infrastructure.

"Let us not wait for a tragedy to occur. We have a responsibility towards the Lord, the devotees, and the legacy of this sacred place. I trust that the government will respond urgently, and through the media’s continued efforts, this matter will receive the attention it deserves," said Mahasuar.

--IANS

gyan/dan

Security breach at Jagannath Temple: Servitors raise concerns urging state govt to take corrective measures

