Security beefed up at Kapil Sharma’s Oshiwara residence after cafe shooting

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) The security at the Mumbai residence of television superstar Kapil Sharma has been beefed up following the shooting incident at his cafe in Canada.

On Friday, personnel from Mumbai police were seen at the actor and comedian’s residence in the Oshiwara area of Mumbai. As per sources, Kapil is yet to decide if he will go to the shoot of his Netflix show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ in Filmcity.

Kapil’s cafe in Surrey, British Columbia was under attack as the Babbar Khalsa operative rained bullets. Harjit Singh of the banned terror group Babbar Khalsa claimed responsibility for the attack as he fired 9 bullets at the cafe which was recently inaugurated. As per reports, Harjit said that shooting was in retaliation for comments made about the Nihang Sikhs’ attire during a television show hosted by Kapil Sharma.

Fortunately, there were no injuries to anyone at the business during the attack, which happened in the wee hours of Thursday, around 2:00 am local time at Kap’s Cafe, which is located at the 8400-block of 120th Street in Surrey.

Such attacks have been on the rise in Canada. Last year in September, a similar shooting incident happened outside the house of the Punjabi synth-pop star A. P. Dhillon in Vancouver.

Later, in October, the Canadian police later arrested a man, and later charged him in connection with recklessly discharging a firearm into a residence as well as setting fire to two vehicles in the 3300 block of Ravenwood Road, Colwood.

In November 2023, jailed gangster, Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for a reported shooting incident at singer Gippy Grewal's residence in Vancouver, Canada.

The Khalistan separatism has also been on the rise in Canada in the past few years with Khalistani separatists regularly getting into conflicts with the Indian diaspora in Canada.

--IANS

aa/