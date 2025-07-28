July 28, 2025 1:25 PM हिंदी

Baloch human rights activist writes to LS Speaker, praises India's stand against Pakistan-backed terrorism

Baloch human rights activist writes to LS Speaker, praises India's stand against Pakistan-backed terrorism

Quetta, July 28 (IANS) Leading Baloch human rights defender Mir Yar Baloch on Monday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, commending the unity of the Indian people and the government's steadfast stance against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

This letter came ahead of the debate on Operation Sindoor, scheduled to be held post-noon later in the day in Parliament.

In the letter, Baloch wrote, "We, the sixty million Baloch people of the Republic of Balochistan, extend our heartfelt message to our 1.4 billion Indian brothers and sisters. On the occasion of today's parliamentary debate on Operation Sindoor, we express our profound admiration for the unwavering unity of the Indian people, the resolute and principled stance of the Government of India against Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism, and the visionary decision by the opposition to stand in solidarity with the government and armed forces at this critical juncture."

Mir Yar Baloch also appreciated the extraordinary courage and professionalism of the Indian Armed Forces, the "responsible and patriotic role" of the Indian media, and the nation's collective success in confronting and overcoming "Pakistan's military and psychological aggression."

Stressing the "enduring India-Balochistan bonds of friendship," the human rights activist urged recognition of the "invaluable historical relationship" in the Indian Parliament.

"This sentiment is not only a testament to our shared past but also echoes the aspirations and convictions of the Indian populace," the letter added.

Mir Yar Baloch highlighted that in the aftermath of the temporary pause in Operation Sindoor, "Pakistan's occupying forces have unleashed a renewed wave of brutality" upon the people of Balochistan.

The letter mentioned that these brutal actions carried out by the Pakistani forces are a "direct reprisal" for the principled stance of the Baloch people, who have "chosen to stand in solidarity with the citizens of India".

"Our letter is a powerful reminder of India's role in standing up for oppressed people and resisting tyranny in our neighbourhood. The Baloch people have consistently looked toward India as a beacon of hope, and their unwavering support for our sovereignty, particularly during events like Operation Sindoor, deserves a principled response from your leadership," said the human rights activist.

He also detailed a series of strategies that Balochistan can help India with, including ending Pakistan's access to the Arabian Sea via Gwadar and disrupting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which he called "a direct threat to India's sovereignty and security."

The letter also mentioned that Balochistan is rich in resources and can offer India direct trade routes to Central Asia, the Middle East, and Europe through an independent corridor.

Mentioning Balochistan's sacred Hinglaj Mata Mandir, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas and one of the most revered Hindu pilgrimages, the human rights leader said, "The Baloch people have protected it despite Pakistani attempts to radicalise the region, showcasing their commitment to pluralism and cultural respect."

He also stated that the Baloch oppose the same terrorist groups that target India.

In the letter, Mir Yar Baloch mentioned the history of Balochistan, highlighting its transition from an independent country in 1947 to its "forcible annexation" by Pakistan in 1948.

He explained that since that time, the Baloch population has endured immense suffering, including mass abductions, extrajudicial killings, aerial bombardments, and systemic cultural repression. However, he said that people there "remain grounded in secular, democratic, and nationalist principles."

Balochistan seeks "not only freedom from oppression but a future of peace, equality, and cooperation with democratic neighbours, most importantly, India," the human rights activist mentioned.

Highlighting India's message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), the human rights defender called on Speaker Om Birla to raise this issue during the Parliamentary session on Monday and lend support for the freedom and dignity of the Baloch people.

--IANS

scor/sd/

LATEST NEWS

Telugu survival drama series Arabia Kadali to premiere on August 8

Telugu survival drama series Arabia Kadali to premiere on August 8

Ashnoor Kaur celebrates her convocation, says her college journey shaped 'who she is today'

Ashnoor Kaur celebrates her convocation, says her college journey shaped 'who she is today'

AUM of Retirement mutual funds surges by 226 pc in five years, number of folios up 18 pc

AUM of retirement MFs surges by 226 pc in 5 years in India, folios up 18 pc

Rupali Ganguly offers prayers with husband Ashwin on Sawan Somwar

Rupali Ganguly offers prayers with husband Ashwin on Sawan Somwar

Trott feels 'England are probably a little frustrated' with handshake controversy in the Manchester Test

Trott feels 'England are probably a little frustrated' with handshake controversy in the Manchester Test

King: With Shayad Koi Na Sune, wanted to make something that sits with you when nobody’s around

King: With Shayad Koi Na Sune, wanted to make something that sits with you when nobody’s around

Ishita Dixit shares interesting story behind her getting onboard for ‘Anupamaa’

Ishita Dixit shares interesting story behind her getting onboard for ‘Anupamaa’

Niharika Chouksey reveals why working with Sharad Kelkar in ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ feels like a blessing

Niharika Chouksey reveals why working with Sharad Kelkar in ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ feels like a blessing

Pankit Thakker: Storytelling holds a powerful mirror to society

Pankit Thakker: Storytelling holds a powerful mirror to society

Vikas Khanna shares enchanting memory of hosting Shah Rukh Khan under a moonlit sky

Vikas Khanna shares enchanting memory of hosting Shah Rukh Khan under a moonlit sky