Vikas Khanna shares enchanting memory of hosting Shah Rukh Khan under a moonlit sky

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna took to social media to share a cherished memory of a magical evening when Shah Rukh Khan dined at his restaurant.

In his post on Instagram, Khanna recalled SRK sitting beneath a glass ceiling—just as the moon appeared right above, almost as if it were smiling with joy. In the caption, the chef said that the actor was deeply moved during his visit to the restaurant. The actor told him that while there may be countless restaurants in the world, “Bungalow” felt truly special. Recalling the same, Vikas Khanna posted a video where he is seen showing millions of tiny flowers showering the glass ceiling.

Alongside the post, he wrote, “It’s hard to explain what I feel when millions of tiny flowers gently rain down over our glass ceiling. The trees aren’t even directly above us. And yet—the winds, the sun, the rains, gravity… the gods—they all conspire to make this happen.”

“I remember clearly when Shah Rukh Khan sat beneath this very ceiling. At that moment, the moon appeared right above him, almost as if it were smiling with joy. SRK said, ‘There are millions of restaurants—but only one BUNGALOW. For me this is a place that honors us, our parents, our ancestors. That wasn’t just a compliment. That was the universe affirming that this is no ordinary space. This is the pure magic of faith. And I know who is up there, creating this magic for us.”

Earlier, on July 7, Vikas had shared a post where he recalled that he had added a special Indian touch to make Priyanka Chopra's dining experience memorable by filling the space with the gentle fragrance of mogra flowers. “When Priyanka comes to dine at Bungalow, I always feel the need to do something more….that takes her home. Today, it was the scent of mogra flowers. Soft. Familiar. Sacred. Like a memory you can breathe. No one represents us better on the global stage. And we are soooo proud of our Desi Girl. And yet—she always carries India in her heart," Khanna wrote as the caption.

In June, Priyanka Chopra paid a visit to Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant, accompanied by her friends and her daughter, Malti Marie.

--IANS

ps/