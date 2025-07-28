July 28, 2025 1:27 PM हिंदी

Niharika Chouksey reveals why working with Sharad Kelkar in ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ feels like a blessing

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actress Niharika Chouksey has opened up about her experience of working with Sharad Kelkar in “Tumm Se Tumm Tak,” saying it felt nothing short of a blessing.

The actress revealed that she grew up watching Sharad deliver powerful performances, so sharing scenes with him now feels surreal. Niharika shared, "Every day on the sets is a learning experience for me. Working alongside someone as experienced, nuanced, and talented as Sharad sir is nothing short of a blessing. I’ve grown up watching him deliver powerful performances, so to now be sharing scenes with him feels surreal.”

“What truly sets him apart is how grounded and approachable he is. From day one, he made sure I felt comfortable — which honestly means the world when you’re still trying to find your rhythm in a new show, surrounded by big expectations.”

Chouksey went on to add, “He has this calming presence that instantly puts everyone at ease, and I find myself constantly observing how he prepares for scenes, how effortlessly he switches emotions, and the subtle depth he brings to even the simplest of dialogues. He’s also someone who never holds back when it comes to guiding or encouraging co-actors.”

“He’ll casually share tips, give inputs on scenes, or just offer a reassuring smile when you're nervous and those moments stay with you. It’s not just about acting; being around him is helping me grow as a performer and as a person. I genuinely feel lucky to be learning from someone so humble yet so accomplished.”

“Tumm Se Tumm Tak” features Sharad Kelkar as Aryavardhan, while Niharika Chouksey plays the role of Anu. The daily soap airs every day on Zee TV. The show delves into an unconventional love story between Anu, a young woman, and Aryavardhan, an older, successful businessman. The series seeks to break stereotypes and question societal perceptions about age and class differences in romantic relationships.

--IANS

ps/

