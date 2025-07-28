July 28, 2025 1:26 PM हिंदी

Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero Malayalam film 'Lokah - Chapter 1 - Chandra' to hit screens for Onam this year

Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero Malayalam film 'Lokah - Chapter 1 - Chandra' to hit screens for Onam this year

Chennai, July 28 (IANS) The makers of director Dominic Arun's eagerly awaited superhero film 'Lokah - Chapter 1 - Chandra', featuring actress Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, on Monday released the teaser of the film and announced through it that the film would hit screens for Onam this year.

Dulquer Salmaan's production house, Wayfarer Films, which is producing the superhero series, chose to release the teaser of the film on the occasion of actor Dulquer Salmaan's birthday on Monday.

The production house took to its X timeline to share the teaser of the much-awaited film. It said, "Welcome to the world of Lokah! In theatres this Onam. Teaser out now. #Lokah #theyliveamongus. Stay tuned for updates!"

Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan too shared the teaser on her X timeline saying, "Here’s a glimpse of a world we were very very excited to create in hopes that you will like it."

The teaser shows that Kalyani's character Chandra has superhero powers and that her powers are legendary. Some of her superpowers including being able to rise up in air and move faster than a fired bullet. The teaser gives the impression that Chandra has a past -- one that dates back to a time in history when people rode on horseback.

The teaser also shows that Naslen is among the few to find out about Chandra's superhero status. It also gives away the fact that Tamil dance choreographer and actor Sandy plays a police officer in the film.

Written and directed by Dominic Arun, the film has cinematography by Nimish Raviand and editing by Chaman Chakko. Music for the film is by music composer Jakes Bejoy. The film will have action sequences choreographed by one of the best in the world, Yannick Ben. Additional Screenplay and dramaturgy for the film have been done by Santhy Balachandran, while art direction for the film is by Jithu Sebastian.

Melwy J, Archana Rao have been roped in as costume designers for the film, which will have Sasikumar, MuRi and Zeba Tommy as its lyricists.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Telugu survival drama series Arabia Kadali to premiere on August 8

Telugu survival drama series Arabia Kadali to premiere on August 8

Ashnoor Kaur celebrates her convocation, says her college journey shaped 'who she is today'

Ashnoor Kaur celebrates her convocation, says her college journey shaped 'who she is today'

AUM of Retirement mutual funds surges by 226 pc in five years, number of folios up 18 pc

AUM of retirement MFs surges by 226 pc in 5 years in India, folios up 18 pc

Rupali Ganguly offers prayers with husband Ashwin on Sawan Somwar

Rupali Ganguly offers prayers with husband Ashwin on Sawan Somwar

Trott feels 'England are probably a little frustrated' with handshake controversy in the Manchester Test

Trott feels 'England are probably a little frustrated' with handshake controversy in the Manchester Test

King: With Shayad Koi Na Sune, wanted to make something that sits with you when nobody’s around

King: With Shayad Koi Na Sune, wanted to make something that sits with you when nobody’s around

Ishita Dixit shares interesting story behind her getting onboard for ‘Anupamaa’

Ishita Dixit shares interesting story behind her getting onboard for ‘Anupamaa’

Niharika Chouksey reveals why working with Sharad Kelkar in ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ feels like a blessing

Niharika Chouksey reveals why working with Sharad Kelkar in ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ feels like a blessing

Pankit Thakker: Storytelling holds a powerful mirror to society

Pankit Thakker: Storytelling holds a powerful mirror to society

Vikas Khanna shares enchanting memory of hosting Shah Rukh Khan under a moonlit sky

Vikas Khanna shares enchanting memory of hosting Shah Rukh Khan under a moonlit sky