July 28, 2025 1:26 PM हिंदी

Mandira Bedi celebrates 5 years of adopting daughter Tara with a heartfelt post

Mandira Bedi celebrates 5 years of adopting daughter Tara with a heartfelt post

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actress Mandira Bedi took to social media to celebrate five years since she adopted her daughter Tara Bedi Kaushal.

On Monday, the ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ actress shared a heartfelt post to mark the special occasion. She posted a heartwarming video compiling sweet moments of Tara with her and other family members. The clip includes glimpses of their outings to restaurants, with Tara seen laughing and posing cheerfully for the camera. It opens with a touching moment of Tara sitting calmly and chanting “Om Shanti Shanti.”

For the caption, Mandira wrote, “Five years ago, a little tornado of sunshine twirled into our lives… and we’ve been smiling (and chasing her) ever since! Thank you, Tara, for coming into our lives Talu Palu , you’re all heart, all sparkle, and ALL ours. and we love you more than you can imagine!! #LittleMissSunshine #HomecomingDay.”

For the unversed, Tara, the daughter of Mandira Bedi, became a part of the family in July 2020 through adoption. She was four years old at the time. Mandira and her late husband, Raj Kaushal, had spent nearly three years completing the adoption process. The actress has openly shared the emotional journey, including the initial challenges they faced—especially as her son, Veer, took time to adjust to having a younger sister.

On October 25, 2020, Mandira Bedi introduced her adopted daughter, Tara, for the first time on social media. Sharing her family photo, the ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabi Bahu Thi’ actress had written, “She has come to us Like a blessing from above Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit With eyes that sparkle like stars Sister to her Vir Welcoming her home With open arms and pure love Grateful, thankful. Blessed Tara Bedi Kaushal.”

Mandira Bedi lost her husband, Raj Kaushal, to a heart attack on June 30, 2021. Reflecting on the loss, the actress in an Instagram post shared she and her children remember him every single day.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Telugu survival drama series Arabia Kadali to premiere on August 8

Telugu survival drama series Arabia Kadali to premiere on August 8

Ashnoor Kaur celebrates her convocation, says her college journey shaped 'who she is today'

Ashnoor Kaur celebrates her convocation, says her college journey shaped 'who she is today'

AUM of Retirement mutual funds surges by 226 pc in five years, number of folios up 18 pc

AUM of retirement MFs surges by 226 pc in 5 years in India, folios up 18 pc

Rupali Ganguly offers prayers with husband Ashwin on Sawan Somwar

Rupali Ganguly offers prayers with husband Ashwin on Sawan Somwar

Trott feels 'England are probably a little frustrated' with handshake controversy in the Manchester Test

Trott feels 'England are probably a little frustrated' with handshake controversy in the Manchester Test

King: With Shayad Koi Na Sune, wanted to make something that sits with you when nobody’s around

King: With Shayad Koi Na Sune, wanted to make something that sits with you when nobody’s around

Ishita Dixit shares interesting story behind her getting onboard for ‘Anupamaa’

Ishita Dixit shares interesting story behind her getting onboard for ‘Anupamaa’

Niharika Chouksey reveals why working with Sharad Kelkar in ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ feels like a blessing

Niharika Chouksey reveals why working with Sharad Kelkar in ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ feels like a blessing

Pankit Thakker: Storytelling holds a powerful mirror to society

Pankit Thakker: Storytelling holds a powerful mirror to society

Vikas Khanna shares enchanting memory of hosting Shah Rukh Khan under a moonlit sky

Vikas Khanna shares enchanting memory of hosting Shah Rukh Khan under a moonlit sky