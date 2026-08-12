‘Securing jobs for 10,000 Bankipur youths’, Prashant Kishor’s first pledge after bypoll win

Patna, Aug 11 (IANS) Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor on Tuesday vowed to assist at least 10,000 youths from his Bankipur constituency to find corporate and private sector jobs over the next two years and urged the families to submit the bio-data and CVs of their wards in his office.

The Jan Suraaj leader said that he wouldn’t guarantee government jobs for the youth but would leverage his contacts and network to get the youths secure jobs in private offices, in other parts of the country.

"If your child is educated, submit their resume to my office. We will immediately arrange jobs for at least 10,000 youths from here," he said.

Kishor made the pledge during a visit to his constituency for the first time after the bypoll victory, where he participated in multiple local gatherings as part of ‘thanksgiving’ to the electorate who chose him over the BJP rival in the latter’s stronghold.

He also said that once the Jan Suraaj system gets established in Bihar, the youth will no longer need to migrate to other states for employment.

Kishor, the first-time MLA from Bankipur, made other significant announcements, including laying the groundwork for children’s education, reviving the ‘stalled’ old-age pensions and ration cards in the constituency.

He sought a three-month window from the people, promising that after that no one would be able to demand even a single rupee as a bribe for issuing a ration card.

He also promised that those possessing ration cards would receive 5 kilograms of food grains, instead of 4 Kg and assured the elderly of resolving their pension issues within a period of three months.

Taking aim at Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Prashant Kishor remarked that a shift in Bihar's political landscape is becoming evident following the results of the Bankipur by-election.

"Ever since the Bankipur election results were declared, there is no longer talk of 'encounters' in Bihar; instead, the daily conversation revolves around education and employment. This is the power of your vote," he stated.

Commenting on the student protests in Jharkhand, he noted that protests have taken place at Jantar Mantar and in Patna, and are currently underway in Jharkhand because people are distressed by paper leaks and a collapsed education system.

He asserted that students will inevitably take to the streets if the inefficient politicians order a lathi-charge on them to suppress their legitimate demands.

--IANS

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