Section 163 still in place across New Delhi, no permission for protest today: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Saturday said that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS, 2023 continues to be imposed across the New Delhi district and that no permission has been granted for any kind of protest today.

A day before, Delhi Police had implemented the prohibitory orders ahead of the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a post on X, DCP New Delhi said: "Section 163 of BNSS, 2023 is in force in New Delhi District to ensure public safety, public order and smooth traffic movement."

"Unauthorised gatherings, public speeches, shouting of slogans, processions, demonstrations, dharnas and other specified activities are prohibited," the post said.

It added: "No permission has been granted for any protest scheduled for today, i.e. 03.10.2026, nor has any prior intimation regarding any such protest been received by New Delhi District Police."

Officials also requested citizens to strictly comply with the order and cooperate with Delhi Police, adding that violation of the order will invite legal action as per law.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have registered at least three FIRs in connection with protests held in the national Capital demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, officials said.

Two of the FIRs were registered at the Parliament Street Police Station, while another case was registered at the Connaught Place police station, according to officials.

They added that the cases have been registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant.

No individual or organisation has been specifically named as an accused in any of the FIRs, officials said. However, they added that the details of the organisers as well as organisations that had proposed or participated in the demonstrations have been included in the contents of the cases.

On Friday, police detained over 1,000 protesters as they tried to cross barricades and make their way towards the designated protest site, according to officials.

--IANS

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