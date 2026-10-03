Kapil Dev hails Pranavi Urs for showing ‘nerves of steel’ for historic Asian Games gold

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Former India captain Kapil Dev hailed Pranavi Urs for showing 'nerves of steel and tremendous belief' after she created history by winning India’s first gold medal in the women’s individual golf event at the Asian Games, while also praising the Indian women’s team for securing a silver medal.

Pranavi produced a composed performance on the final day at the Kasugai Country Club East Course to finish at 15-under 265 and clinch the individual gold. She also played a key role in India’s silver-winning women’s team, alongside Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar.

Pranavi entered the final round with a three-stroke advantage over Singapore’s Shannon Tan but endured a difficult start after carding a triple bogey on the third hole. However, she responded strongly, making birdies on the sixth, 10th and 13th holes before holding her nerve to finish with an even-par 70 and seal the gold.

Kapil, who is also the president of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), said Pranavi’s achievement and the team medal were a matter of great pride for Indian golf.

“Pranavi Urs’ historic gold medal in the women’s individual event and the silver medal won by our women’s team at the Asian Games are moments of immense pride for India and Indian golf,” Kapil said.

“These medals are a reflection of the talent, determination and hard work of our players and of the growing strength of women’s golf in our country. Pranavi showed nerves of steel and tremendous belief to win the Gold Medal for India,” he added.

Kapil also lauded the collective effort of Pranavi, Aditi and Diksha, who helped India claim its first medal in the women’s team event at the Asian Games. “Aditi, Diksha and Pranavi combined well as a team to deliver the Silver Medal for India. On behalf of the DP World PGTI and the entire Indian golfing fraternity, I congratulate all of them,” he said.

The Indian women’s team finished with a total of 14-under 546 across the four rounds to secure silver.

Kapil said the golfers’ performance at the continental showpiece highlighted the importance of self-belief and discipline. “They have done India proud and shown what is possible when you believe in yourself, stay disciplined, and compete fearlessly on the biggest stage,” he said.

--IANS

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