Great answer to all critics, HI Secy Bhola Nath hails orange jersey after Asian Games gold sweep

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh believes the Indian teams have given the best possible response to criticism surrounding their new orange jerseys after both the men’s and women’s sides clinched gold medals at the Asian Games 2026.

The orange kit had become a talking point in the build-up to the FIH Hockey World Cup and Asian Games after Hockey India moved away from the traditional blue jersey. The change had drawn criticism from former players including Viren Rasquinha, who questioned the decision to move away from the colour long associated with Indian hockey.

However, with both Indian teams returning from the Asian Games with gold medals, Bhola Nath said the results on the field had answered the critics.

“The orange jersey was selected by the players themselves. They liked the colour, they wanted it, and now it will remain. I have found it lucky for our team. Both the men’s and women’s teams have won gold medals wearing it. It is a great answer to all the critics,” Bhola Nath Singh told IANS.

The Hockey India official also recalled the criticism the teams had faced before travelling to the Asian Games and said the players responded by producing results when it mattered most. “Just before coming to the Asian Games, this team faced a lot of criticism, but they responded in the best possible way on the field,” he added.

The colour change had sparked debate after Hockey India unveiled the saffron-dominated kit for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup. The federation had explained that the decision was taken after consultations with players, coaches and support staff, with visibility on the blue synthetic turf cited as one of the key technical considerations.

Hockey India had said the blue kit could blend into the playing surface and affect visibility, while saffron and yellow were considered as alternatives before the players and coaching staff settled on saffron. The federation also pointed to the colour’s significance as part of the Indian national flag.

The controversy intensified after Rasquinha questioned the move, arguing that blue had traditionally represented the identity of Indian hockey and was closely associated with the team among supporters.

But the Asian Games campaign has given the orange jersey a different narrative. The Indian women’s team ended a 44-year wait for the Asian Games gold medal, producing a landmark campaign to reclaim the continental title. Their triumph also secured India’s qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The men’s team, meanwhile, successfully defended its Asian Games title with a commanding 5-1 victory over Malaysia in the final. Harmanpreet Singh scored twice, while Jugraj Singh, Hardik Singh and Shilanand Lakra also found the net as India retained the gold medal.

--IANS

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