October 03, 2026 10:24 PM हिंदी

More than 50 detained during protests at Jantar Mantar

More than 50 detained during protests at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) At least 60 to 70 people were detained during protests at the national capital's Jantar Mantar on Saturday, demanding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Delhi Police said.

According to officials, some police personnel also sustained minor injuries during the scuffle with agitators.

The protest on Saturday witnessed the participation of senior advocate and MP Kapil Sibal, political activist Yogendra Yadav and senior advocate Prashant Bhushan.

However, earlier in the day, Delhi Police said that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, continue to be imposed across the New Delhi district and that no permission has been granted for any kind of protest on Saturday.

In a post on X, DCP New Delhi said: "Section 163 of BNSS, 2023 is in force in New Delhi District to ensure public safety, public order and smooth traffic movement."

"Unauthorised gatherings, public speeches, shouting of slogans, processions, demonstrations, dharnas and other specified activities are prohibited," the post said.

It added: "No permission has been granted for any protest scheduled for today, i.e. 03.10.2026, nor has any prior intimation regarding any such protest been received by New Delhi District Police."

Officials also requested citizens to strictly comply with the order and cooperate with Delhi Police, adding that violation of the order will invite legal action as per law.

Protests also took place at the historic site on Friday despite the imposition of the prohibitory orders.

On Friday, more than 1,000 protesters were detained during the protests at Jantar Mantar by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and several Left-wing student organisations, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI).

The Delhi Police has registered at least three FIRs in connection with the protests a day before.

Two of the FIRs were registered at the Parliament Street police station, while another case was registered at the Connaught Place police station, according to officials.

The police officials added that the cases have been registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant.

No individual or organisation has been specifically named as an accused in any of the FIRs, the officials said. However, they added that the details of the organisers as well as organisations that had proposed or participated in the demonstrations have been included in the contents of the cases.

--IANS

cg/uk

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