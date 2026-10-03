IFA Shield: Punjab FC set for semis clash with Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Kolkata, Oct 3 (IANS) Unbeaten Punjab FC are gearing up for their biggest test of the season as they face local heavyweights Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the semifinal of the 126th IFA Shield scheduled at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday.

Both teams comfortably secured their knockout spots before their final group games, setting the stage for a thrilling collision between two high-flying offences.

The Shers march into the semifinals riding a wave of massive momentum, having emphatically topped Group II. They opened their inaugural IFA Shield campaign by obliterating Calcutta Customs 7-0 and then edged past local giants East Bengal FC 1-0, courtesy of a stunning 41st-minute long-range strike from new Brazilian signing Diego Raposo.

They will face formidable favourites Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who advanced from Group I after laying down a marker with a 6-0 thrashing of Sreenidi Deccan, followed by a hard-fought 1-1 draw against NorthEast United. Playing in front of their home crowd, the Mariners will look to utilise their home advantage and immense attacking depth to dictate the tempo.

The match features a highly anticipated face-off between the tournament's current joint-top goalscorers. Punjab's Raphaël Messi Bouli and Mohun Bagan's Lallianzuala Chhangte have both netted three goals each so far, including dynamic hat-tricks in the opening week, promising a severe test for both defensive units.

While the international forwards have been clinical in the final third, Punjab FC’s success has been heavily anchored by their defensive resilience and the seamless integration of Roundglass Football Academy graduates into the senior setup.

Against East Bengal, the backline remained remarkably compact under pressure, with goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh producing crucial, match-winning saves deep into stoppage time.

However, a significant disadvantage for Punjab FC will be the absence of their defensive anchor, Nikhil Prabhu. Having picked up a late red card during the physical fixture against East Bengal, Prabhu will serve a suspension for the semi-final. This leaves a critical vulnerability in the central setup that Mohun Bagan’s attacking line will eagerly look to exploit.

This absence will place added responsibility on the shoulders of Khaiminthang Lhungdim and the club's young domestic core. The tournament has served as a massive platform for Roundglass Football Academy products, with graduates like Manglenthang Kipgen delivering midfield masterclasses and dictating the tempo against seasoned ISL opponents.

Alongside Kipgen, the inclusion and progression of young talents such as Muhammad Suhail, Arshvir Singh, and Ayush Deshwal strongly validate the club's commitment to youth development and its high-performance grassroots ecosystem.

Speaking ahead of the crucial knockout tie, Punjab FC Head Coach Pavlos Dermitzakis said, “We have shown immense character to reach the semi-finals of this historic tournament. Our victory against East Bengal proved that we can not only play expansive, attacking football, but also defend with incredible grit and discipline when required.

"Mohun Bagan is a massive club with a very strong squad, and playing them in Kolkata is always a difficult challenge. While we will miss Nikhil in the centre of the park, I have complete faith in our squad depth. I am incredibly proud of how our Roundglass Academy boys have stepped up to the challenge so far, and tomorrow is another great opportunity for them to show their quality on the big stage,” he said.

With a spot in the grand finale of the 126th IFA Shield on the line, the Shers will look to maintain their flawless start to the Dermitzakis era and edge past the Mariners in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

--IANS

bsk/