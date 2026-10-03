Rakhi Sawant slams Govinda’s rumoured girlfriend, Komal Rani, calls her ‘pati chor’ & 'gold digger'

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actress Rakhi Sawant has been supportive of Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja ever since she filed for divorce against the actor.

Most recently, Rakhi slammed Govinda’s rumoured girlfriend, Komal Rani, calling her ‘pati chor (Husband stealer)’, and a 'gold digger'.

Speaking to the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airports, Rakhi called Komal ‘chudail’ (witch), accusing her of destroying a 40-year-long marriage.

Rakhi said, “Komal Rani, main Rakhi Sawant banaungi tujhe Sunita ki naukrani bahut jald. Dusron ke ghar mein ghar barbaad karti hai, dusro ke ghar sansar main aaj lagati hain.”

Rakhi called Komal a ‘pati chor’ and 'gold digger'. She added, "Ek ameer aadmi ko pataungi, gold digger ban jaungi. Govinda ji se paise lekar filme banvaungi. Uske naam ka sindoor lagaungi."

Expressing her disappointment that Govinda left his wife for another woman, Rakhi demanded Rs 65,999 from the actor, saying that she has spent that much to watch his films since her childhood.

Before this, Rakhi reacted to Govinda’s appearance at Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal.

She said that Govinda should have been accompanied by Sunita instead.

“Ye bahot galat baat hai Govinda ji. Apni biwi ko le ke jana chahiye, jiske sath aap 40 saal gujare," she said.

“Are Chichi bhaiya, kya ho gaya aapko? Itne bade Lalbaugcha ke Ganpati mein aap wo Rupa, Komal… ko lekar gaye," the 'Bigg Boss' contestant added.

Rakhi concluded the video by appealing to Govinda to reconcile with his wife Sunita.

“If someone who lost their way in the morning returns home by evening, they are not considered lost. Come on, forget everything, yaar. It’s not a good thing. Don’t do this, Govinda ji, you are such a good person," she added.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s married life has been making headlines for some time now. Recently, Sunita has made several statements regarding Govinda’s alleged relationship with his co-actor Komal Rani Swarnkar.

--IANS

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