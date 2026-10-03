October 03, 2026 10:25 PM हिंदी

Rakhi Sawant slams Govinda’s rumoured girlfriend, Komal Rani, calls her ‘pati chor’ & 'gold digger'

Rakhi Sawant slams Govinda’s rumoured girlfriend, Komal Rani, calls her ‘pati chor’ & 'gold digger'

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actress Rakhi Sawant has been supportive of Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja ever since she filed for divorce against the actor.

Most recently, Rakhi slammed Govinda’s rumoured girlfriend, Komal Rani, calling her ‘pati chor (Husband stealer)’, and a 'gold digger'.

Speaking to the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airports, Rakhi called Komal ‘chudail’ (witch), accusing her of destroying a 40-year-long marriage.

Rakhi said, “Komal Rani, main Rakhi Sawant banaungi tujhe Sunita ki naukrani bahut jald. Dusron ke ghar mein ghar barbaad karti hai, dusro ke ghar sansar main aaj lagati hain.”

Rakhi called Komal a ‘pati chor’ and 'gold digger'. She added, "Ek ameer aadmi ko pataungi, gold digger ban jaungi. Govinda ji se paise lekar filme banvaungi. Uske naam ka sindoor lagaungi."

Expressing her disappointment that Govinda left his wife for another woman, Rakhi demanded Rs 65,999 from the actor, saying that she has spent that much to watch his films since her childhood.

Before this, Rakhi reacted to Govinda’s appearance at Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal.

She said that Govinda should have been accompanied by Sunita instead.

“Ye bahot galat baat hai Govinda ji. Apni biwi ko le ke jana chahiye, jiske sath aap 40 saal gujare," she said.

“Are Chichi bhaiya, kya ho gaya aapko? Itne bade Lalbaugcha ke Ganpati mein aap wo Rupa, Komal… ko lekar gaye," the 'Bigg Boss' contestant added.

Rakhi concluded the video by appealing to Govinda to reconcile with his wife Sunita.

“If someone who lost their way in the morning returns home by evening, they are not considered lost. Come on, forget everything, yaar. It’s not a good thing. Don’t do this, Govinda ji, you are such a good person," she added.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s married life has been making headlines for some time now. Recently, Sunita has made several statements regarding Govinda’s alleged relationship with his co-actor Komal Rani Swarnkar.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Sarthak Ranjan returns to Delhi's Ranji Trophy squad for season opener against Bengal in the upcoming 2026-27 domestic season. Photo credit: DDCA

Sarthak Ranjan returns to Delhi's Ranji Trophy squad for season opener against Bengal

Kapil Dev hails Pranavi Urs for showing ‘nerves of steel’ for historic Asian Games gold medal on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Kapil Dev hails Pranavi Urs for showing ‘nerves of steel’ for historic Asian Games gold

‘We played a nice brand of hockey’: Head coach Craig Fulton lauds India after Asian Games gold medal defence in the Asian Games 2026 in Japan on Saturday. Photo credit:

‘We played a nice brand of hockey’: Coach Fulton lauds India after Asian Games gold medal defence

Regulatory frameworks need to evolve with rapidly changing environment: NITI Aayog’s Rajiv Gauba

Regulatory frameworks need to evolve with rapidly changing environment: NITI Aayog’s Rajiv Gauba

Two MPs from Mamata Banerjee-led faction removed from key Parliamentary panels

Two MPs from Mamata Banerjee-led faction removed from key Parliamentary panels

Punjab FC set for semifinal clash against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the 126th IFA Shield at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday. Photo credit: Punjab FC

IFA Shield: Punjab FC set for semis clash with Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Rakhi Sawant slams Govinda’s rumoured girlfriend, Komal Rani, calls her ‘pati chor’ & 'gold digger'

Rakhi Sawant slams Govinda’s rumoured girlfriend, Komal Rani, calls her ‘pati chor’ & 'gold digger'

Great answer to all critics, Hockey India Secretary Bhola Nath hails orange jersey after Asian Games gold sweep in Aichi-Nagoya.

Great answer to all critics, HI Secy Bhola Nath hails orange jersey after Asian Games gold sweep

Adani Airports to partially redevelop North section of Mumbai Airport’s Terminal 1B

Adani Airports to partially redevelop North section of Mumbai Airport’s Terminal 1B

More than 50 detained during protests at Jantar Mantar

More than 50 detained during protests at Jantar Mantar