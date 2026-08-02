August 03, 2026 12:06 AM हिंदी

Death toll rises to 15 in suicide attack at police station in Pakistan (Lead)

Death toll reaches 15 in suicide attack at police station in Pakistan (Ld) (File Image)

Islamabad, Aug 2 (IANS) The death toll in the suicide bombing outside Kabal police station in Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has reached 15, including six police personnel, local media reported.

"Fifteen people were martyred, including six police personnel, while nine civilians were wounded and 25 critically injured people are receiving treatment at Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital," the District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ome told The Express Tribune.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Malakand, Syed Fida Hussain, police lines facility and other sensitive government buildings were located near the police station.

"Preliminary reports indicated that four police officers were seriously injured in the blast, while two civilians were also wounded," Hussain said.

The incident happened while hundreds of people were participating in a public demonstration at Kabal Chowk close to the police station.

The injured were shifted to nearby Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital for treatment, while security personnel sealed off the area and launched a search operation.

Earlier this week, at least nine police personnel were killed, and 28 others injured after armed assailants targeted Khazina Banda checkpost in Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local media reported.

Fitna al Khawarij, a term used by the state for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) Pakistan, were behind the attack, according to the statement released by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General (IG) Zulfiqar Hameed, Pakistan's daily Dawn reported.

Hameed said that police personnel responded to the attack and additional forces were sent to the site. He said that nine police personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), were killed while 28 others were injured during the exchange of fire between police and armed assailants.

The incidents occurred amid a rise in attacks targeting law enforcement personnel in Pakistan, especially in the border provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

–IANS

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