SEBI warns PC Jeweller MD, company secretary over database lapse

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) PC Jeweller Ltd on Saturday said that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued administrative warning letters to its promoter and managing director Balram Garg and company secretary and compliance officer Vijay Panwar for failing to maintain a structured digital database related to a business update released by the company earlier this year.

In a regulatory filing, the jewellery retailer said the warning pertains to non-maintenance of a structured digital database in connection with a business update for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 which was disclosed to stock exchanges on July 3, 2025.

According to SEBI, the lapse related to an unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) concerning the company's quarterly business update.

The company stated that the warning letters were issued by the market regulator on October 30, 2026.

PC Jeweller clarified that while the structured digital database was not maintained for the disclosure in question, safeguards against insider trading had been implemented during the relevant period.

The company said the trading window for designated persons and their immediate relatives remained closed from July 1, 2025 until two days after the declaration of financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The June-quarter results were announced on August 1, 2025 and the trading restrictions remained in force until August 3, 2025.

In addition, listed entities are required to maintain a structured digital database containing details of persons with whom unpublished price sensitive information is shared under SEBI regulations as part of the framework aimed at preventing insider trading and ensuring market transparency.

The regulator's action is administrative in nature and does not carry any financial penalty, PC Jeweller added.

The company also stated that the warning will have no impact on its financials, operations or other business activities.

--IANS

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