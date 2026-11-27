Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is examining the proposed Tata Steel-APL Apollo transaction and giving high priority to the interests of minority shareholders, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday.

Addressing a 17th Capital Market Conference organised by ASSOCHAM, Pandey said investor protection remains a key consideration as SEBI reviews the deal.

"We take minority shareholders' rights very seriously. Minority stakeholder protection is very important in the Tata Steel-APL Apollo deal," he said.

The proposed transaction has come under scrutiny from institutional investors and proxy advisory firms, which have raised questions over the deal's structure, valuation and financing arrangements.

Under the proposed plan, APL Apollo Tubes will acquire Tata Steel's steel tubes and colour-coated steel businesses for about Rs 28,000 crore.

The acquisition is expected to be financed largely through debt.

Tata Steel will acquire controlling ownership in the expanded APL Apollo in the second phase of the transaction through the purchase of promoter-held shares and a subsequent open offer to public shareholders, in a deal valued at around Rs 32,267 crore.

The transaction has sparked concerns over the debt burden that APL Apollo may take on to fund the acquisition and whether adequate safeguards exist for minority shareholders as Tata Steel moves to take control of the company.

Investor concerns intensified after APL Apollo shares witnessed a sharp decline following the announcement of the deal with the stock losing around 30 per cent of its value earlier in the month.

Proxy advisory firms which analyse corporate actions and provide voting recommendations to institutional investors have also highlighted issues related to valuation, governance and disclosure standards surrounding the transaction.

In addition, Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) has questioned certain aspects of the transaction structure.

It said that Tata Steel should be treated as a related party from November 23 and raised concerns over whether the structure of the first leg of the transaction may have been designed to remain below regulatory thresholds that could trigger additional compliance requirements.

--IANS

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