Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) The makers of ‘Kiska Kasoor’ have unveiled its trailer and its actor Arjit Taneja has shed some light on playing the character of Anuj in the show.

Speaking about his character, Arjit shared in a statement: “What makes Anuj interesting is that he isn't someone who has had an easy equation with his family or the world around him. He has spent much of his life being judged and compared, but beneath that rebellious exterior is someone who deeply values the people he loves.”

“His decision to take the blame for his brother changes the course of his life, and what follows is a journey of loss, anger, and an attempt to find his place in a world that has already judged him. Playing Anuj challenged me to explore several emotional shades, which made the character particularly exciting.”

Directed by Ajay Bhuyan, known for Rakshak 2 and Matsya Kaand, and produced by Prathyusha Jayaprakash and Ujjwal Anand of Temple Bells Films, the series features an ensemble cast comprising Arjit Taneja, Pulkit Makol, Pranali Rathod, Kashish Kapoor, Vivek Mushran and Sucheeta Trivedi.

Pulkit said, “One of the most rewarding aspects of Kiska Kasoor was being part of an ensemble where every character has a distinct place in the story. Working with Arjit, Pranali, and the rest of the cast, and being guided by Ajay Bhuyan, made the experience especially memorable.”

“Adi's relationship with Anuj has several layers, and exploring that dynamic while bringing out the character's complexities was an interesting process. The atmosphere on set and the collaboration with the entire team made this a project I will always look back on fondly.”

The trailer of Kiska Kasoor introduces twin brothers Aditya and Anuj, bound by blood but divided by the roles they have come to occupy in their family. While Aditya is seen as the son who can do no wrong, Anuj is often treated like the black sheep. But an accident soon puts their lives on an unexpected course, with Anuj taking the blame for his brother and paying for it with two years in jail.

The sacrifice, however, comes at a cost far greater than his freedom, leaving behind a relationship caught between loyalty, resentment, and betrayal. And as buried truths threaten to surface, the lines between right and wrong begin to blur.

Pranali added, “Beauty finds herself caught in a complicated equation between two brothers, where love, loyalty, and the truth are constantly at odds. What I found interesting about her journey is that she isn't just navigating her relationships; she is also dealing with her own emotions and the consequences of choices made by the people around her.”

“There are several layers to her character that unfold as the story progresses, and exploring those emotional shifts was a fulfilling experience. This project is particularly special to me as it marks my first streaming series as a lead, allowing me to explore an entirely new dimension of my journey as an actor. I am looking forward to audiences experiencing this new side of me.”

Amogh Dusad, Director and Head of AVOD Content, Prime Video India, said: “Kiska Kasoor explores the complexities of family relationships, where expectations, loyalties, and personal choices can often lead to unforeseen consequences.”

“The story brings together the emotional depth of a family drama with the intrigue of a crime narrative, making for a compelling watch. We are excited to collaborate with Temple Bells Films and Director Ajay Bhuyan on a story that is brought to life by a talented ensemble cast.”

The MX Original Kiska Kasoor will stream from 2nd December 2026 on Prime Video and on the MX Player by Prime Video Android app. MX Player by Prime Video is India's leading free, premium, ad-supported video streaming service, available across mobile devices, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video and Fire TV.

Kiska Kasoor premieres on December 2, streaming for free on Prime Video.

--IANS

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