Islamabad, Nov 27 (IANS) Death toll from the collapse of an under-construction multi-storey building near Baloch Colony area in Pakistan's Karachi rose to six on Friday after rescue officials recovered two more bodies from the debris, local media reported.

Three people were killed and 14 others injured on Wednesday after an under-construction six storey building collapsed which was allegedly being built illegally on a residential plot. However, rescue workers found another body from the rubble on Thursday, raising the death toll to four, Pakistan-based daily Dawn reported.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that rescue workers were carrying out the operation to find the bodies from the rubble. The spokesperson mentioned that workers has located the bodies of more people trapped under the rubble.

Police lodged the first information report (FIR) of the incident after the official of the Sindh Local Government Department filed a complaint. The FIR includes the names of building's four owners, its builder, architect, structural engineers and contractors.

In the FIR, the complainant said that poor quality material was used for the construction of the building. He alleged that the suspects and officials of various government departments had been involved in constructing additional structures and not following approved plan of the building and that was the reason for building's collapse.

Police have arrested four of the suspects, including one of the owners and three contractors.

Reports suggest that roof and building collapses are a recurring problem in Pakistan, where weak safety enforcement and substandard construction materials have repeatedly contributed to such tragedies.

Earlier on November 5, at least one person was killed after the roof of a shop collapsed in Karachi, Dawn reported. The incident took place during construction work at the shop in Karachi, according to Rescue 1122’s Chief Operating Officer Abid Shaikh, Pakistani media reported. He said that three victims were extricated from the rubble and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Reports suggest that roof and building collapses are a recurring problem in Pakistan, where weak safety enforcement and substandard construction materials have repeatedly contributed to such tragedies.

On October 15, at least 31 people, including 30 students and a female teacher, were killed after a school collapsed in the Afridi Abad area of Pakistan's Peshawar.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mian Saeed said that the owner of the school was taken into custody. Pakistan-based another daily The Express Tribune reported. Saeed said the roof of the school had been poorly constructed and the building was located in narrow streets, which created difficulties for rescue operations.

--IANS

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