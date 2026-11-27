Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Filmmaker Boney Kapoor made his acting debut in the 2023 Bollywood release 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', which featured Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor as the leads. Boney essayed the role of Mr. Arora, Ranbir's father, in the family entertainer.

However, did you know that the director was quite upset when he could not see himself in the trailer of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'.

The sister duo Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor appeared together on season 8 of the popular chat show, 'Koffee With Karan' back in 2023. As they were interacting, host Karan Johar asked, “Can we take a moment to talk about his acting debut? Apparently, he was very sad when he wasn't in the trailer."

Reacting to this, Janhvi revealed that Boney believed that he was the selling point of the movie.

Sharing his father's reaction, the 'Mili' actress said, “Yeah, he said, 'wahi toh selling point hai tumhari film ki, mujhe hi nikaal dia (I was the selling point of the movie and they removed me).”

Karan also asked Janhvi and Kushi if they were proud of their father's acting debut.

The 'Nadaaniyan' actress shared an incident when she saw 13 suitcases full of items from his own wardrobe, including a range of posh tracksuits. This made Khushi feel like her father was comfortable playing himself in the drama.

Talking about 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', backed by the banners Luv Films and T-Series Films, the project also featured Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi in ancillary roles, along with others. Additionally, Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha also made cameo appearances in the drama.

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' was released in cinemas on 8 March 2023, coinciding with Holi, and received mixed-to-positive reviews.

--IANS

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